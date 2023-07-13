VA Eastern Kansas PACT Act Resource Meeting
VA Eastern Kansas PACT Act Resource Meeting
When:
Sat. Aug 5, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
139th Airlift Wing, Missouri National Guard, Rausin Auditorium Building 51
705 Memorial Dr.
St. Joseph, MO
Cost:
Free
The 2022 PACT Act expands toxic-exposed Veterans access to VA care, extends health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post 9-11 era combat Veterans, and adds new presumptive conditions for radiation, Agent Orange, Gulf War toxins, and burn pit exposures.
Join us on August 5th to get information on:
- VA Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment
- Veterans Service Reps for VA Disability Claims
- Toxic Exposure (screen if enrolled)
- Presumptive Conditions
Learn more or visit our Facebook pageSee more events