PACT Act Summer VetFest Event

South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting its PACT Act Summer VetFest on Friday, August 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. This event is a time for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to come together and learn about the healthcare and benefits they have earned.

Learn more about the PACT Act and what it means for your VA benefits and health care at VA.gov/PACT.