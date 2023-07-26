PACT ACT Claims Event - Grand Ronde, OR

VA Staff Present to Help File Claims

When: Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Grand Ronde Community Center 9615 Grand Ronde Road Grand Ronde, OR Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Calling all Veterans and their families: Join the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Veterans Program to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits.

Questions:

Ramona Quenelle, Tribal Veterans Service Officer at 503-879-1484

Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213

File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits.