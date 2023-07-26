Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT ACT Claims Event - Grand Ronde, OR

VA Staff Present to Help File Claims

When:

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Grand Ronde Community Center

9615 Grand Ronde Road

Grand Ronde, OR

Cost:

Free

Calling all Veterans and their families:  Join the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Veterans Program to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits. 

Questions: 

  • Ramona Quenelle, Tribal Veterans Service Officer at 503-879-1484 
  • Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213 

File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits. 

 

See more events

Last updated: