PACT ACT Claims Event - Grand Ronde, OR
VA Staff Present to Help File Claims
When:
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Grand Ronde Community Center
9615 Grand Ronde Road
Grand Ronde, OR
Cost:
Free
Calling all Veterans and their families: Join the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Veterans Program to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits.
Questions:
- Ramona Quenelle, Tribal Veterans Service Officer at 503-879-1484
- Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213
File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits.
- There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your PACT Act claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, 2023, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. So don’t wait, apply today.
