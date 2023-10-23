Skip to Content
VA Housing Adaptation Grants - Online

Brief overview of the housing adaptation grants available to Veterans with service-connected disabilities.

When:

Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides grants to Service Members and Veterans with certain permanent and total service-connected disabilities to help purchase or construct an adapted home or modify an existing home to accommodate a disability to help Veterans live more independently and barrier-free in their own homes.

An SAH grant can be used to:

  • Build a specially adapted home on suitable land to be owned or already owned
  • Remodel an existing home to make it suitable for specially adapted housing
  • Apply the grant toward the unpaid mortgage balance of an adapted home already owned by a Veteran who obtained or remodeled the home without VA grant assistance.

The SAH grant typically covers modifications of the following:

  •  Bathrooms, kitchens, and bedrooms
  • Covered porches, ramps, and walkways
  • Garages, carports, and passageways
  • Doors, windows, and flooring
  • Security items
  • Concrete or asphalt walkways
  • Sliding doors, handrails, and grab bars
  • Additional elements as per the VA

A Special Home Adaptation (SHA) grant may be used to buy, build, or change your permanent home (a home you plan to live in for a long time).

https://www.va.gov/housing-assistance/disability-housing-grants/

