VA Housing Adaptation Grants - Online

Brief overview of the housing adaptation grants available to Veterans with service-connected disabilities.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides grants to Service Members and Veterans with certain permanent and total service-connected disabilities to help purchase or construct an adapted home or modify an existing home to accommodate a disability to help Veterans live more independently and barrier-free in their own homes.

An SAH grant can be used to:

Build a specially adapted home on suitable land to be owned or already owned

Remodel an existing home to make it suitable for specially adapted housing

Apply the grant toward the unpaid mortgage balance of an adapted home already owned by a Veteran who obtained or remodeled the home without VA grant assistance.

The SAH grant typically covers modifications of the following:

Bathrooms, kitchens, and bedrooms

Covered porches, ramps, and walkways

Garages, carports, and passageways

Doors, windows, and flooring

Security items

Concrete or asphalt walkways

Sliding doors, handrails, and grab bars

Additional elements as per the VA

A Special Home Adaptation (SHA) grant may be used to buy, build, or change your permanent home (a home you plan to live in for a long time).

https://www.va.gov/housing-assistance/disability-housing-grants/