VA Housing Adaptation Grants - Online
Brief overview of the housing adaptation grants available to Veterans with service-connected disabilities.
When:
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides grants to Service Members and Veterans with certain permanent and total service-connected disabilities to help purchase or construct an adapted home or modify an existing home to accommodate a disability to help Veterans live more independently and barrier-free in their own homes.
An SAH grant can be used to:
- Build a specially adapted home on suitable land to be owned or already owned
- Remodel an existing home to make it suitable for specially adapted housing
- Apply the grant toward the unpaid mortgage balance of an adapted home already owned by a Veteran who obtained or remodeled the home without VA grant assistance.
The SAH grant typically covers modifications of the following:
- Bathrooms, kitchens, and bedrooms
- Covered porches, ramps, and walkways
- Garages, carports, and passageways
- Doors, windows, and flooring
- Security items
- Concrete or asphalt walkways
- Sliding doors, handrails, and grab bars
- Additional elements as per the VA
A Special Home Adaptation (SHA) grant may be used to buy, build, or change your permanent home (a home you plan to live in for a long time).
