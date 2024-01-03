Employment Programs Webinar Series: Emerging Professionals - Online

Are you looking for new career opportunities and ways to leverage your military experience?

Join us for the Employment Programs Webinar Series: Emerging Professionals on January 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET, where we bring together representatives from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and National Park Service.

This unique event focuses on military historical programs and insights into various internships and fellowships for robust career advancement. It's an ideal platform for Veterans and service members to learn about transitioning their military experience into rewarding civilian careers. Discover paths in historical preservation, conservation, and more.

