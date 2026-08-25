VAPIHCS Psychology Training Programs
The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Psychology Training Program consists of an APA accredited internship, an APA accredited postdoctoral fellowship, and a practicum program for doctoral level psychology students affiliated with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Hawai‘i School of Professional Psychology (HSPP) at Chaminade University of Honolulu.[
Internship Program
The psychology internship program at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and an APPIC member program. The next APA site visit will be during the 2027 academic year. The psychology internship program consists of seven generalist training positions, inclusive of one Rural Health/Generalist position and one Neuropsychology-Generalist position. We are seeking bright, conscientious, personable, well-qualified applicants with the following: a) sound clinical practicum training in psychological assessment, individual, and group therapy with adults, b) ability to function autonomously under appropriate supervision, c) flexibility, maturity and judgment, humility, value for community, and interest in a scientist-practitioner training model. Applicants must be U.S. citizens in good-standing (inclusive of formal acceptance of the dissertation proposal by the application deadline) in American Psychological Association (APA) accredited, Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited, or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited doctoral programs in Clinical or Counseling Psychology.
Applicants must meet Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: Eligibility Requirements (These will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of internship).
Resources for Future VA Trainees with this link
Psychology Internship Brochure
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The postdoctoral fellowship program at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA) and an APPIC member program. The next APA CoA site visit will be in 2029. The program has five postdoctoral fellowship positions in the following emphasis areas: 1) PTSD, 2) Military Sexual Trauma and Dialectical Behavior Therapy, 3) Primary Care-Mental Health Integration, 5) Whole Health, 6) Pain Psychology, 7) Rural Health, 8) Substance Use Disorders, and 9) Mental Health Rehabilitation. We are seeking bright, conscientious, personable, and well-qualified applicants with the following: a) sound clinical training in psychological assessment, individual, and group therapy with adults, b) ability to function autonomously under appropriate supervision, c) flexibility, maturity and judgment, humility , and interest and experience in the area of emphasis for which they are applying. Applicants must be in good standing with an American Psychological Association (APA) accredited, Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited doctoral programs in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. They must also be in good standing in their APA or CPA accredited internship. Applicants must be U.S. citizens who will have successfully completed all requirements of the accredited doctoral program (including dissertation and coursework) prior to the start of the fellowship.
Applicants must meet Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: Eligibility Requirements (These will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of fellowship). Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA - Office of Academic Affiliations.
Psychology Fellowship Brochure
The psychology internship and postdoctoral fellowship programs at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System) are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA CoA can be reached at: 750 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242; Telephone:
Practicum Program
The psychology practicum program at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) has established academic affiliations with the doctoral clinical psychology programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the Hawai‘i School of Professional Psychology (HSPP) at Chaminade University of Honolulu. Eligible students must be in good standing within either of these programs and seeking an advanced practicum. We are seeking bright, conscientious, personable, well-qualified applicants with the following: a) sound clinical practicum training in psychological assessment, individual, and group therapy, b) ability to function autonomously under appropriate supervision, c) flexibility, maturity and judgment, humility, value for community, and interest in a scientist-practitioner training model. Applicants may be U.S. citizens or International Students with a visa.