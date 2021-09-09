Psychology Training Programs

Internship Program

The psychology internship program at the Pacific Islands Health Care System (PIHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit wi during the academic year 2027. We are seeking bright, conscientious, personable, diverse, and well-qualified applicants with the following: a) sound clinical practicum training in psychological assessment, individual, and group therapy with adults, b) ability to function autonomously under appropriate supervision, c) flexibility, maturity and judgment, cultural sensitivity, and interest in a scientist-practitioner training model. Applicants must be U.S. citizens in good-standing with American Psychological Association (APA) accredited or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) doctoral programs in Clinical or Counseling Psychology with formal acceptance of the dissertation proposal by the application deadline.

Applicants must meet Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: Eligibility Requirements (These will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of internship).

Download the Brochure: Psychology Internship - Honolulu

Postdoctoral Residency Program

The postdoctoral residency program at the Pacific Islands Health Care System (PIHCS) has six postdoctoral residency positions in five emphasis areas: 1) PTSD emphasis (2 position), 2) Military Sexual Trauma and Women's Health (1 position), 3) Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (1 position), 4) Rural/Underserved populations (1 position), and 5) LGBT Health (1 position). The psychology residency program at the Pacific Islands Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. We are seeking bright, conscientious, personable, diverse, and well-qualified applicants with the following: a) sound clinical training in psychological assessment, individual, and group therapy with adults, b) ability to function autonomously under appropriate supervision, c) flexibility, maturity and judgment, cultural sensitivity, and interest and experience in the area of emphasis for which they are applying. Applicants must be in good-standing with American Psychological Association (APA) accredited or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited doctoral programs in Clinical or Counseling Psychology and in good standing in their APA or CPA accredited internship. Applicants must be U.S. citizens who will have successfully completed all requirements of a Clinical or Counseling Psychology American Psychological Association (APA) accredited or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) doctoral program (including dissertation and coursework) prior to the start of residency. The next APA CoA site visit will be 2029.

Applicants must meet Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: Eligibility Requirements (These will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of residency).

Download the Brochure: Psychology Postdoctoral Residency - Honolulu

The psychology internship and residency programs at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care) are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA CoA can be reached at: 750 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242; Telephone: 800-374-2721; 202-336-5979; TDD/TTY: 202-336-6123.