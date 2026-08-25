Internship Program

The psychology internship program at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and an APPIC member program. The next APA site visit will be during the 2027 academic year. The psychology internship program consists of seven generalist training positions, inclusive of one Rural Health/Generalist position and one Neuropsychology-Generalist position. We are seeking bright, conscientious, personable, well-qualified applicants with the following: a) sound clinical practicum training in psychological assessment, individual, and group therapy with adults, b) ability to function autonomously under appropriate supervision, c) flexibility, maturity and judgment, humility, value for community, and interest in a scientist-practitioner training model. Applicants must be U.S. citizens in good-standing (inclusive of formal acceptance of the dissertation proposal by the application deadline) in American Psychological Association (APA) accredited, Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited, or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited doctoral programs in Clinical or Counseling Psychology.

Applicants must meet Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs, available at: Eligibility Requirements (These will need to be verified via the TQCVL process prior to the start of internship).

Resources for Future VA Trainees with this link

Psychology Internship Brochure