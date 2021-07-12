 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Billing and insurance

You can pay your VA Palo Alto health care copayment bill in any of these four ways: online, by phone, mail, or in person.

Pay online, by phone, mail, or in person

Online
Pay directly from your bank account or by debit or credit card on the secure website at Pay.gov.

By phone
Call us at 888-827-4817. Be sure to have your account number ready.

By mail
Send your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA," to the address below. Be sure to include your account number on the check or money order.

Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 3978
Portland, OR 97208-3978

In person
To pay your copayment bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Palo Alto campus.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Agent Cashier window
Building 100, room D1-120
Monday – Friday
9:00 a.m. – noon & 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Copay hours:
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & noon – 3:30 p.m.

Call us at 866-347-2353 to get billing and insurance information for your VA Palo Alto health care, or if you have questions about your copayment balance. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT.

Please note that you won’t need to make any copayments for x-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

For more information, please visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/pay-copay-bill/.

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage – like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer – please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance

  • VA health care copay rates

    Review copay rates for outpatient care, hospital stays, medications, and other health services.

  • Financial hardship assistance

    If you’re struggling to pay your copays, learn how to request a repayment plan, debt relief, or copay exemption.

  • Dispute your copay charges

    Find out how to file a dispute If you disagree with the charges or amounts on your bill.Find out how to file a dispute If you disagree with the charges or amounts on your bill.

  • Change your address on file with VA

    Update your address and other information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.

Last updated: