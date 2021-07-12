Pay online, by phone, mail, or in person

Online

Pay directly from your bank account or by debit or credit card on the secure website at Pay.gov.

By phone

Call us at 888-827-4817. Be sure to have your account number ready.

By mail

Send your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA," to the address below. Be sure to include your account number on the check or money order.

Department of Veterans Affairs

PO Box 3978

Portland, OR 97208-3978

In person

To pay your copayment bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Palo Alto campus.



Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.



Agent Cashier window

Building 100, room D1-120

Monday – Friday

9:00 a.m. – noon & 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Copay hours:

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & noon – 3:30 p.m.

Call us at 866-347-2353 to get billing and insurance information for your VA Palo Alto health care, or if you have questions about your copayment balance. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT.

Please note that you won’t need to make any copayments for x-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

For more information, please visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/pay-copay-bill/.

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage – like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer – please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance