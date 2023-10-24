Skip to Content
New patient orientation class

When:

Mon. Nov 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Whether you are a new patient or want a refresh on the services you already use, all enrolled Veterans are invited to our monthly new patient orientation. These sessions are designed to provide you with a comprehensive educational overview of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System as well as the various services and programs available.

Every second Monday of the month (10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

  • San Jose VA clinic (in-person)
  • Fremont, Monterey, and Capitola VA clinics, Livermore Division (virtual)*

*Video teleconferencing available at these sites.

Schedule your spot today by calling our Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262.

Visit Health and well-being offerings for more information.

