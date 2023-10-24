New patient orientation class
When:
Mon. Nov 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Whether you are a new patient or want a refresh on the services you already use, all enrolled Veterans are invited to our monthly new patient orientation. These sessions are designed to provide you with a comprehensive educational overview of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System as well as the various services and programs available.
Every second Monday of the month (10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)
- San Jose VA clinic (in-person)
- Fremont, Monterey, and Capitola VA clinics, Livermore Division (virtual)*
*Video teleconferencing available at these sites.
Schedule your spot today by calling our Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262.
Visit Health and well-being offerings for more information.
