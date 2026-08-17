Returning service member care
VA Palo Alto health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Laura Gomez
Post 9/11 Military 2 VA Program Manager
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone:
Email: Laura.Gomez3@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Peninsula Vet Center in Menlo Park provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.
You may also contact our San Jose and Santa Cruz County Vet Centers.