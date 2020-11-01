San Jose Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more San Jose Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 408-574-9200 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
What to bring:
You do not need to be registered for care at VA or receiving any form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment Orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If these documents are not readily available before you visit, we can assist you in the process of obtaining these documents when you come in. Don't hesitate to call our office at 408-574-9200 to let us know how we can help you.
San Jose Vet Center is located on the third floor of the San Jose VA Clinic.
The San Jose VA Clinic is located at 5855 Silver Creek Valley Pl., if using the 101, get off on the Blossom Hill/Silver Creek Valley Exit and take a right at Silver Creek Valley Pl. (next to Shell Station).
Use VTA Route 68 Monterey Rd./Cottle Rd./Santa Teresa Blvd (Click for Schedule)
Then use VTA Route 42 Evergreen Valley College (Click for Schedule)
Refer to VTA Main Map for more information.
In the spotlight at San Jose Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Veteran Archery Group
San Jose Vet Center hosts an Archery Group for Veterans at the nearby Black Mountain Bowmen archery range. New to archery? No problem - we supply all the equipment and instruction. Call 408-574-9200 for details.
Afghanistan Reflection Group
San Jose Vet Center is hosting a Veteran's discussion group regarding the recent events in Afghanistan. This social group is open to all Veterans regardless of age or era. Connect with other Vets. Call 408-574-9200 for details.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The San Jose Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
Our Vet Center offers bereavement counseling to any family members of Armed Forces personnel who died in the service of their country. Also eligible are family members of Reservists and National Guardsmen who die while on duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the San Jose Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse/Significant Others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At San Jose Vet Center, PTSD Care is our specialty. We utilize a variety of evidence-based tools in our treatment of Combat and Military Sexual Trauma-related symptoms:
- Psychotherapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Trauma Processing
- Anger Management
- Substance Abuse Counseling
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- Art Therapy
- Positive Psychology
- Comprehensive Whole Health Model
- Couples Counseling
Our approach allows us to educate Veterans and their closest loved ones how to engage with their PTSD symptoms in a healing and constructive way.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
San Jose Vet Center personnel are knowledgeable on a wide range of federal and state benefits for Veterans and their families, including guidance regarding VA Compensation and Pension claims, retirement benefits, and survivor benefits.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
Please call the San Jose Vet Center at 408-574-9200 for additional assistance
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one?
Find support anytime day or night
If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The San Jose Vet Center is active in the Santa Clara County Veterans Community. From hosting recreational groups like our Archery and Hiking Groups, to engagement with local college campuses with our Mobile Vet Center program, to hosting topical Veteran support groups such as our Afghanistan Discussion Group, we engage with the Veteran community's changing needs. Please call 408-574-9200 to find out all the ways we interact with the Veteran community of San Jose and Santa Clara County.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Ask your Counselor if Telehealth services are appropriate and available in effort to aide in your readjustment goals.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.