Palo Alto VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including addiction and substance abuse treatment, mental health care, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment, suicide prevention, surgery, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Palo Alto VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304-1207
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
There is no charge for parking. Please allow extra time to find a parking spot.
Wheelchair availability: The Palo Alto VA Medical Center campus provides wheelchairs for Veterans who need them to access our buildings when they arrive.
Use this map to help you get around the campus.
Transportation services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We collaborate with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to attend their scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region offer additional van services for Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
VA Palo Alto shuttle service
Learn more about our free shuttle service that drives you to our medical centers and clinics
Public transportation
The following links are provided only as informational links. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of these sites.
CalTrain
Train system serving Palo Alto and the Bay Area. The nearest station to the VA Palo Alto campus is California Avenue.
Valley Transit Authority (VTA)
Bus system serving Palo Alto and the South Bay
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Food and drink
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café
Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages, snacks, and desserts.
Building 101, ground floor
Hours:
Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Except holidays
Closed weekends
VCS Patriot Brew
Serving a variety of beverages, pastries, and light sandwiches.
Building 101, ground floor, next to Patriot Café
Hours:
Monday – Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Except holidays
Closed weekends
Vending machines
Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.
Banking
A Meriwest Credit Union branch and ATM are located on the Palo Alto campus, on the ground floor of building 101, room C1-210. ATM fees may apply.
Branch hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
(Closed Monday and Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for employee lunch break)
Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday
Retail
The Patriot Store
A full-service retail store with products like over-the-counter medicines, electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, snacks, gifts, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
Building 101, ground floor
Hours:
Monday – Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with hot coffee available for purchase
Except holidays
Defenders Lodge
The Defenders Lodge offers a high-quality, warm, and inviting environment, befitting our nation’s heroes. It's located next to our two Fisher Houses near the entrance of the Palo Alto VA campus.
Patients undergoing extensive treatments or procedures, such as organ transplants or chemotherapy, are eligible for temporary lodging for the duration of their care.
Please note: Only service animals specifically trained to assist a person with disabilities are permitted at the Defenders Lodge. Up-to-date immunization records for service animals are required.
Call 650-493-5000 ext. 61333 or ext. 62824 for more information about lodging at VA Palo Alto Defenders Lodge.
Fisher Houses
VA Palo Alto's two Fisher Houses provide free, high-quality, temporary lodging to families of Veterans and active-duty service members undergoing inpatient treatment with the Veterans Health Administration.
Veterans or active-duty service members may stay at the Fisher House if they are accompanied by a family member or caregiver the night before surgery.
To be eligible, guests must live 50 miles or more from the Fisher House.
Visit the Fisher House website for more information or call us at 650-493-5000 ext. 60384.
Please note, visitors are not allowed to stay overnight in the medical center.
A United States Post Office is located on the Palo Alto campus on the 1st floor of building 6.
Hours:
Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Other services at VA Palo Alto health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer a variety of outpatient and inpatient services to Veterans to help them in their journey to recovery. Our residential facility provides 24-hour support, therapy, and education to Veterans who may be struggling with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, or unemployment issues.
Programs include:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Advice nurse
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Reach out to the VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center to speak with a clinical triage nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.
The clinical triage registered nurses in our VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center are available to provide you an evaluation of symptoms and concerns, and answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
You can reach the 24-hour triage nurse line at 833-983-0487, option 3.
- To speak with a pharmacy staff member, choose option 1, then option 2
- To speak with a primary care scheduler, choose option 2, then option 2
- To speak with a nurse, choose option 3
Allergy, asthma and immunology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose, evaluate, and treat your asthma, allergies, and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:
- Skin tests, blood tests, and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust, and other allergies
- Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction
- Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe
- Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways
- Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Audiology and speech
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our audiology clinical staff provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services to include:
- Hearing and balance evaluations including ototoxic monitoring and auditory brain stem response testing
- Tinnitus management (ringing, buzzing, and/or noises in the ear)
- Hearing conservation
- Selection, evaluation, programming, and management of hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone-anchored implants, and assistive listening devices
- Aural rehabilitation for patients and family members
- Evaluation and treatment for central auditory processing disorder
Bariatric surgery
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Bariatric surgery, also known as weight-loss surgery, reduces the size of your stomach, limits the amount of food you can eat, and provides metabolic benefits. There are several methods to perform bariatric surgery, like:
- Gastric bypass surgery, which reduces the size of your stomach and re-routes your digestive system, decreasing the amount of food you absorb
- Sleeve gastrectomy, which involves removing a portion of your stomach, leaving behind a narrow "sleeve" that holds less food
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Patient Scheduling Unit (select option 2)
Main number
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (WBRC) is a 32-bed residential facility located on the Palo Alto VA campus. WBRC provides comprehensive and specialty vision rehabilitation programs for Veterans with visual impairments. Outpatient services are also available at multiple sites including Palo Alto.
Services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments and training to help you best use remaining vision
- Orientation and mobility assessment and training
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
- Counseling and support for adjustment to sight loss including outpatient support
Family member or caregiver training is also available.
Visit the national Blind Rehabilitation Services (BRS) website for more information.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Comprehensive cardiovascular care including diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease, valvular and other structural heart disease, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms
- Cardiac imaging including echocardiography, MRI and CT coronary angiography and calcium scoring
- Women's heart clinic focused on diagnosing and treating heart disease specifically in our female Veterans
- Preventive cardiology clinic focused specifically on managing risk factors for heart disease such as cholesterol and blood pressure
- Advanced heart failure services including pre and post heart transplant management
- Interventional cardiology and structural heart procedures such as coronary angiography and stenting, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve repair/replacement, left atrial appendage closure, and ASD/PFO closure
- Complex heart rhythm procedures including ablations, pacemaker and defibrillator placement and lead extractions
- Other specialized programs such as aortic disease and amyloid cardiomyopathy clinics
Chaplain services
Appointments
To schedule an appointment, please call our chaplains at
Contact a chaplain
Chapel
Building 101
Room A1-132
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For inspirational and informational content 24 hours/7 days a week, tune to the Chaplain's Channel #15 when you are at our facilities. Ask a staff member for help to get you connected.
At VA Palo Alto, we offer a safe and confidential space for Veterans of all faiths to find spiritual well-being. Our clinically trained chaplains come from diverse backgrounds and are here to support you through life's journey, providing connection, companionship, and community.
We honor every Veteran's humanity and aim to support you, no matter your past or present challenges.
Our services include bereavement care, comfort and counseling (individual and group), end of life issues, hospice and palliative care, military sexual trauma, moral injury, post-traumatic stress, sacramental ministry, suicide prevention, support before and after surgery, telechaplaincy, whole health, and women Veterans.
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Chiropractic Service at Palo Alto VA
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints and reduce inflammation
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
- Patient education and active rehabilitation
- Acupuncture to support management of pain
Instructional videos for patients
These video are for training purposes only. If you need additional instructions or have any concerns, please discontinue use and contact your provider as soon as possible. Please verify which device you were issued and follow the corresponding video below for instructions.
Intensity TWIN STIM III TENS-EMS unit instructions (video link)
Ultima5 TENS unit instructions (video link)
Colon and rectal surgery
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Colon and rectal surgery
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Surgical procedures for both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions of the colon, rectum, and anus are provided by surgical specialists including open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
For emergency walk-in patients, check-in to be seen in the morning clinic session is 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.; check-in to be seen in the afternoon clinic session is 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Main Phone
Dental Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
Building 100
First floor, D1-200
Main Phone
Dermatology front desk
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for both acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal infections
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment for cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology, a telehealth resource, provides patients with rapid access to expert opinions
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Diabetes care is available to all Veterans through virtual services. In-person dietitian and clinical pharmacist appointments are available at these locations: Palo Alto, Marina, San Jose, Livermore.
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy, non-insulin therapy, and glucose monitoring training
- Diabetes management skills that include lifestyle changes and nutrition advice
- MOVE! weight management program
Emergency care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Emergency department (ED)
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
During a medical emergency, VA encourages all Veterans to seek immediate medical attention without delay.
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We diagnose and treat medical conditions affecting your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. Additionally, we can test and treat conditions related to your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department offers services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures which use an endoscope — a long, flexible tube equipped with a small camera — to allow us to thoroughly examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to generate images, aiding in the diagnosis and evaluation of digestive and lung diseases
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that captures images as it travels through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures the amount of stomach acid flowing into your esophagus, helping us evaluate conditions such as severe heartburn and acid reflux
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Geriatrics and Extended Care Service
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We evaluate your unique situation and condition to determine the most appropriate outpatient geriatric services for you or the senior Veteran in your care. Afterward, we coordinate the necessary care. Our team of specialists offers a range of geriatric services, including:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
HIV/hepatitis care
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Immune (HIV) Service
Building 5
2nd floor
Initial appointments (new referral)
Follow-up/return appointments
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you and your family are living with HIV or hepatitis, our dedicated professionals can provide compassionate care and counseling. Our confidential services include:
- HIV testing and treatment
- Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV
- Diagnosis of viral hepatitis, acute or chronic
- Treatment of hepatitis B or C, if clinically indicated
- Monitoring of patient with inactive chronic hepatitis B
- Screening for hepatic fibrosis as a result of chronic viral hepatitis
- Specialty care referrals
- One-to-one patient education
Hospital medicine
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our hospitalists are Internal Medicine physicians who will oversee your care during your hospital stay, caring for a wide range of medical diagnoses on the inpatient wards. Our hospitalists are able to:
- Evaluate and diagnose medical issues
- Order and interpret blood work and other medical testing
- Prescribe and manage medications and other treatments
- Consult and coordinate care with subspecialty services
Infectious disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Initial appointments (new referral)
Follow-up/return appointments
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Building 5
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 9:00 a.m. to noon
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: 9:00 a.m. to noon
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We evaluate and treat Veterans for serious or complex infections, including:
- Bone/joint infections
- Heart and vascular infections
- Complex lung, kidney/bladder infections
- Serious or recurrent skin and soft tissue infections
- Brain/spinal cord (central nervous system) infections
- Infections in immunocompromised persons
- Travel-related infection/illness
- Tuberculosis
- Valley fever
- Sexually transmitted infections
We also provide services for those seeking pre-travel vaccine/prevention recommendations, and HIV prevention counseling and treatments (PrEP).
State-of-the art care for Veterans with HIV/AIDS is delivered in the VA Palo Alto Immune Clinic (see “HIV/hepatitis care”).
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
No appointments required.
Main Phone
Location
Building 100
Room F1-120
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a comprehensive range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (the study of abnormal cells) and surgical pathology (the examination of tissues removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health and specialty clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
MOVE! Program
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. Virtual appointments are available. The program’s comprehensive approach focuses on healthy eating, staying physically active, and strategies to make and maintain these healthy lifestyle habits. The MOVE! program offers:
- Comprehensive lifestyle education to support successful weight loss in conjunction with weight loss medications and other medical/surgical interventions for weight loss
- Group classes, where you will learn and discuss in a positive, supportive environment
- Individual, self-led options with Home Telehealth
- An evidence-based curriculum based on sound science
- Behavioral change strategies that focus on your long-term health and well-being
- A team of clinicians and health coaches who work throughout VA Palo Alto health care
Virtual classes and appointments are offered via VA Video Connect (VVC). Learn more and get started with the MOVE! Introduction class at VA Palo Alto.
You can also learn more about the MOVE! program and access weight management and healthy living resources on VA’s MOVE! weight management program website.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide both inpatient and outpatient care for chronic conditions that impact your brain, spine, and the nerves linking them. Our neurologists specialize in interpreting electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which track the electrical signals used by brain cells to communicate. We diagnose and treat a wide range of neurological illnesses and disorders like:
- Nerve damage (neuropathy), spinal cord injuries like myelopathy, and pinched nerves (radiculopathy)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Neurosurgery
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Neurosurgery
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Although many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to your nervous system, like:
- Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders
- Brain and spinal tumors
- Neck pain and sciatica (nerve pain in your lower back hip, or leg)
- Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our registered dietitians can help you stay healthy or become healthier. We offer nutrition advice and counseling in person, over the phone, or in a group setting that is tailored to your individual needs in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Digestive health
- Eating disorders
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
- Wound care
Learn about our group classes in collaboration with Whole Health
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide thorough assessment and treatment for any issues related to the eyes, such as illnesses, injuries, and more. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Optometry
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our optometrists offer a variety of services and treatments for the eyes:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Brain injury vision rehabilitative services for those dealing with vision issues due to head injuries and strokes
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
- Medically indicated contact lenses
Our Optical Shop offers the following services to keep your eyewear in top shape:
- Adjustments and custom frame fitting
- Frame repairs
- Frame selection and ordering
- Lens neutralization and optical guidance
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our service deals with musculoskeletal problems of the arms and legs that may need surgery. These include fractures of bones, joint problems such as arthritis, injuries to tendons and ligaments, and orthopedic tumors in any location. Presently, spine problems are addressed by either physical medicine and rehabilitation (non-surgical) or neurosurgery (surgical). Hand problems are addressed by the Hand Service that is run by Plastic Surgery.
We personally see patients in Palo Alto, Livermore, San Jose, and Monterey. We also provide orthopedic consultations for Veterans in their own homes with VA telemedicine technology. Telemedicine visits can be done for Veterans in any location as long as they have a computer and an adequate internet connection.
Contact us
A consult from your primary care physician is required to schedule a clinic appointment. Our main number is 650-493-5000 ext. 66101.
Instructional videos for patients
Joint replacement surgery pre-op class (video link)
What to expect when having joint replacement surgery
Feedback survey / Question form
Total knee replacement at VA Palo Alto (video link)
What to expect when having total knee replacement surgery
Physical therapy after total knee replacement (video link)
Exercises you should do before and after surgery
Total hip replacement surgery at VA Palo Alto (video link)
How to prepare for surgery and what to expect before, during and after your hospitalization
Nerve block system regional anesthesia (video link)
Learn more about the procedure
Resources
- Total hip replacement (orthoinfo.org)
- Total knee replacement (orthoinfo.org)
- Other orthopedic injuries and surgeries (orthoinfo.org)
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Patient Advocate Office
Patient Advocate Office
Building 101
2nd Floor, Room A2-100
Patient Advocate Office
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our patient advocates are dedicated to ensuring you get the best care possible. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Ensuring patients and family members understand their rights and responsibilities
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tue: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thu: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fri: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sat: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch break: 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM
- Sun: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch break: 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM
Federal holidays: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM (Lunch break: 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM)
Our pharmacy makes it easy for Veterans to get the medications and medical supplies they need quickly and conveniently. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists specialize in helping you improve all aspects of your health, such as managing your pain, becoming more independent, and having a better quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Polytrauma System of Care - PSC and Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center (CRC) - provides inpatient, transitional, and outpatient rehabilitation tailored to individual patterns of impairment sustained in trauma and/or resulting from medical conditions or surgery.
Our programs include:
- Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center (PRC)
- Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center (CRC)
- Stroke Specialty Program (SSP)
- Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program (PTRP)
- Intensive Evaluation & Treatment Program (IETP)
- Polytrauma Network Site (PNS)
- Headache Center of Excellence (HCoE)
- Assistive Technology (AT) Center
- Post-911 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you find it difficult to breathe, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. Referrals can be discussed with your primary care provider.
We offer diagnostic testing, education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Breathing and walking tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, airway inflammation, exercise capacity, and oxygen and carbon dioxide levels
- Remote monitoring of lung function
- Chest imaging, including X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans
- Bronchoscopy to diagnose various lung conditions including ultrasound to biopsy lymph nodes
- Drainage of fluid around the lungs
- Overnight home oxygen level evaluation
- Oxygen therapy for low oxygen levels
- Non-invasive ventilation to support breathing
- Pulmonary rehabilitation and recreational therapy to build your strength and increase lung capacity
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray (available at Palo Alto, Livermore, Marina, San Jose)
- Ultrasound (available at Palo Alto, Marina)
- Mammography (available at Palo Alto, Marina)
- Computer tomography CT (available at Palo Alto)
- Positron emission tomography PET (available at Palo Alto)
- Magnetic resonance imaging MRI (available at Palo Alto)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Recreation and creative arts therapists provide non-traditional and innovative techniques that assist Veterans in reaching their treatment goals and obtaining improved health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Assess leisure functioning
- Develop programs based on assessed needs
- Implement and evaluate programs
- Discharge planning
- Community reintegration outings
- Public transportation education and utilization
- Community resource development
- Adaptive sports participation
- Evaluation of adaptive equipment
- Leisure education with Veterans and their families
- Water and land-based fitness and wellness programs
- Use of therapy dogs
- Art therapy
- Music therapy
- Massage therapy
- Stress management
- Relapse prevention
- Coping techniques
For any questions regarding our pools and fitness facilities at VA Palo Alto and Menlo Park, please call 650-493-5000, Palo Alto ext. 65531, or Menlo Park ext. 22841.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Care Coordinator
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. Our sleep specialists can help. Referrals can be discussed with your primary care provider.
We offer diagnostic testing, education, and treatments like:
- Group education classes at multiple locations that provide insight into common sleep disorders as well as classes focusing on sleep apnea
- Home sleep testing to diagnose sleep apnea by tracking your breathing, oxygen levels, and breathing effort
- Treatment of sleep apnea with positive airway pressure therapy (such as CPAP) along with necessary supplies, including masks and tubing
- Specialized respiratory therapist clinics (CPAP clinics) to maximize the effectiveness and comfort of CPAP, available either in person, over the phone, or by video visits
- Remote monitoring of CPAP data and remote adjustments to settings
- Individual clinics with nurse practitioners (NPs) and sleep physicians
- Coordination with other doctors if you need surgery, dental appliances, or additional specialty care to help you get a good night’s sleep
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
TeleQuit
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- Our TeleQuit Program (650-493-5000, ext. 60557, or direct line 650-849-0557) to quit smoking or stop using nicotine products including cigarettes, vape, and smokeless tobacco. Patients may self-refer.
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco cessation quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is an important part of health care and overall well-being. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Relationship problems
- Managing the loss of a loved one
- Navigating benefits and VA
- Understanding available services
- Living safely at home
- How to support a loved one
- Housing, financial, transportation, and legal services
- Community living
Speech pathology
Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function)
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Audiology and speech
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our speech pathology clinical staff provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of speech pathology services to include:
- Swallowing disorders including GERD (gastro-esophageal reflux disorder)
- Cognitive, memory, attention, visual/spatial deficits
- Executive functioning and problem solving management
- Speech, language, and articulation difficulties
- Voice deficits including gender-affirming therapy and voice restoration
- Stuttering therapy
Our speech pathologists commonly work with patients who have experienced traumatic brain injuries, neurological conditions like ALS, MS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and stroke, as well as head and neck cancer, and those who have undergone a laryngectomy.
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Comprehensive rehabilitation care
- Annual wellness checks
- Medical and surgical care for spinal cord injury complications
- Wound management
- Bowel, bladder, and sexuality management
- Evaluation of medication, supplies, and equipment needs
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Partnerships with various clinics and programs
- S.A.V.E. training and other training programs by request of the site/service within VA and at a community level
- Community outreach activities
- Gun safety locks
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer real-time video visits, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Specialty care
Speak with your clinical provider and ask if telehealth is right for your needs.
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:
- Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
- Varicose veins
- Trauma or injury
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Whole health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. A plan that you and your health care team will use to guide and plan your care throughout your VA experience. Whole health integrates not only traditional clinical care, but helps to activate you on self-care skills and tools to keep you healthy and doing the things that work for you. In addition, whole health is helping to make more complementary and integrative health offerings available.
Call 650-849-0131 to speak with a Whole Health Coach today!
Well-being:
- Tai chi / Qi gong
- Yoga
- Meditation
- Guided imagery
Treatment
- Chiropractor and acupuncture
- Biofeedback
- Clinical hypnosis
- Massage therapy
View our whole health offerings
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer specialty services at the comprehensive Women’s Health Center in building 5 at the Palo Alto VA, as well as through the broader health care system and community care. If you're interested in a specialty care referral, speak with your Women’s Health Primary Care Provider (WHPCP).
Additionally, there are numerous specialty care services that may be of interest to women Veterans.
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Wound care and ostomy
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Healing your wounds is an important step in your recovery and rehabilitation. Our wound care team will assess your wound, determine where you are in the healing process, and provide a treatment plan for your care. If you’ve had ostomy surgery and are living with either a temporary or permanent stoma (a surgical opening to allow urine, feces, or body fluids to exit your body), we can help you manage the care of your stoma, make good product choices, and cope with the effects of ostomy surgery. We provide care and support for:
- Open, non-healing, and hard-to-heal wounds
- Localized incisions and infected or draining wounds
- Pressure injuries (also known as bedsores, pressure ulcers or decubitus ulcers)
- Amputations
- Wounds or leaking seals around your stoma
- Skin rashes
- Ostomy skin complications
- Ostomy marking
- Ongoing ostomy management