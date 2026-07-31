Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Transportation services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We collaborate with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to attend their scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region offer additional van services for Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

VA Palo Alto shuttle service

Learn more about our free shuttle service that drives you to our medical centers and clinics

Public transportation

The following links are provided only as informational links. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of these sites.

CalTrain

Train system serving Palo Alto and the Bay Area. The nearest station to the VA Palo Alto campus is California Avenue.

Valley Transit Authority (VTA)

Bus system serving Palo Alto and the South Bay

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits