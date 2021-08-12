Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).

Phone: 855-632-8262

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).

Phone: 855-632-8262

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7.

Available at Palo Alto VA Medical Center - Menlo Park

Mental Health Clinic

Building 321

Map of Menlo Park campus

Phone: 650-614-9997, ext. 22234

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Available at Palo Alto VA Medical Center - Livermore

Mental Health Clinic

Building 62, 4th floor

Map of Livermore campus

Phone: 925-373-4700, ext. 36441

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Available at Fremont VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic

Phone: 510-791-4000, ext. 84125

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Available at Modesto VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic

Phone: 209-557-6200

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Available at Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic

Mental Health Clinic

Phone: Main 831-884-1000

Neighborhood A: 831-884-1166

Neighborhood B: 831-884-1129

Neighborhood C: 831-884-1169

Neighborhood D: 831-884-1171

Neighborhood E: 831-884-1172

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Available at San Jose VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic

Phone: Main 408-574-9100

Neighborhood 1: 408-574-9247

Neighborhood 2: 408-574-9252

Neighborhood 3: 408-574-9254

Neighborhood 4: 408-574-9237

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Available at Sonora VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic

Phone: 209-588-2600

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Available at Stockton VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic

Phone: 209-946-3400

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

