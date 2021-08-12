 Skip to Content
Make an appointment

Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Palo Alto health care facility.

Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you. 

  • You're enrolled in VA health care, and
  • You're registered as a patient at VA Palo Alto health care

If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care 
Apply for VA health care

If you're not registered at VA Palo Alto health care
Register for care here

Primary care appointments

We offer primary care services at all VA Palo Alto health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.

Make an appointment online

Make an appointment by phone

Primary care call center

Toll free: 855-632-8262
Direct: 650-493-5000

Mental health care appointments

If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.

For mental health care appointments

Call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).

Phone: 855-632-8262

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).

Phone: 855-632-8262

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7.

Available at Palo Alto VA Medical Center - Menlo Park

Mental Health Clinic
Building 321
Map of Menlo Park campus
Phone: 650-614-9997, ext. 22234
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
For mental health care appointments, call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262

Available at Palo Alto VA Medical Center - Livermore

Mental Health Clinic
Building 62, 4th floor
Map of Livermore campus
Phone: 925-373-4700, ext. 36441
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
For mental health care appointments, call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262

Available at Fremont VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic
Phone: 510-791-4000, ext. 84125
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
For mental health care appointments, call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262

Available at Modesto VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic
Phone: 209-557-6200
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
For mental health care appointments, call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262

Available at Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic

Mental Health Clinic
Phone: Main 831-884-1000
Neighborhood A: 831-884-1166
Neighborhood B: 831-884-1129
Neighborhood C: 831-884-1169
Neighborhood D: 831-884-1171
Neighborhood E: 831-884-1172
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
For mental health care appointments, call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262

Available at San Jose VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic
Phone: Main 408-574-9100
Neighborhood 1: 408-574-9247
Neighborhood 2: 408-574-9252
Neighborhood 3: 408-574-9254
Neighborhood 4: 408-574-9237
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
For mental health care appointments, call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262

Available at Sonora VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic
Phone: 209-588-2600
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
For mental health care appointments, call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262

Available at Stockton VA Clinic

Mental Health Clinic
Phone: 209-946-3400
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
For mental health care appointments, call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262

Preparing for your appointment

Please bring the following to your appointment:

  • Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
  • Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
  • Your appointment confirmation letter.
  • List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.

Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.

If you want to get reminders by text message

You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the  patient registration office at our Palo Alto location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.

Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.

If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.

Please call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU) at 855-632-8262 to cancel or reschedule your appointment.

If you miss your appointment without letting us know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.

You can also cancel some appointments online.

Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
