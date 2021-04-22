VA Palo Alto administers 50,000 vaccine doses to Veterans, spouses, and caregivers

PRESS RELEASE

April 22, 2021

Palo Alto , CA — VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) has reached 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Veterans in the Bay Area, with even more doses administered to spouses, caregivers, and VA staff.

The amount indicates nearly half of the Veterans who receive care within the health care system have now received their vaccine.

“There has been so much work that has gone into operating these clinics. We could not have reached this milestone without all of the support of our staff and community,” said Megan O’Connor, Interim Deputy Director for VAPAHCS and executive lead for the health care system’s vaccine operations.

The health care system continues to provide vaccines to an even more expanded population, as the SAVE LIVES Act provides more eligibility opportunities for any Veteran who has ever joined the military, national guard, or reserve. The bill also provides vaccines for their spouses and caregivers (defined as anyone who provides care such as bathing, feeding, or transportation).

Find more information about who is eligible and how to make an appointment for a vaccine on the VA Palo Alto website.