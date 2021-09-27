Programs
Adaptive Sports Medicine Program blog
Construction updates
VA Palo Alto is undergoing an unprecedented amount of construction and expansion to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.
DAISY Award
VA Palo Alto health care is proud to be a DAISY award partner, recognizing our selected nurses with this special honor each quarter.
Medical Staff Office / Credentialing
Medical Staff Office (MSO) ensures proper credentialing and privileging of all VA Palo Alto physicians, dentists, podiatrists, psychologists, optometrists, and other health care providers.
Office of Community Care
VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed.
Precision Neuromodulation Clinic
VA Palo Alto’s Precision Neuromodulation Clinic (PNC) provides therapeutic options for treatment-resistant depression.
VA Police
The VA Police provide services on a 24-hour basis, and possess the knowledge and skills to assist in emergency situations.