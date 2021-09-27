 Skip to Content
Explore Palo Alto VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.

Adaptive Sports Medicine Program blog

Read our monthly blog posts with topics related to adaptive sports.

VA Palo Alto is undergoing an unprecedented amount of construction and expansion to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.

VA Palo Alto health care is proud to be a DAISY award partner, recognizing our selected nurses with this special honor each quarter.

Medical Staff Office (MSO) ensures proper credentialing and privileging of all VA Palo Alto physicians, dentists, podiatrists, psychologists, optometrists, and other health care providers.

VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed.

VA Palo Alto’s Precision Neuromodulation Clinic (PNC) provides therapeutic options for treatment-resistant depression.

The VA Police provide services on a 24-hour basis, and possess the knowledge and skills to assist in emergency situations.

