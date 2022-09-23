Influenza program
VA Palo Alto health care is now offering influenza vaccines for Veterans enrolled in VA care. Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community. Find your closest facility in the schedule below to get your flu shot today!
|Division/CBOC address
|Palo Alto campus, 3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304
|Physical location
|Building 5, second floor, room A-250
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Friday (by appointment & walk-in), 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Division/CBOC address
|Palo Alto campus, 3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304
|Physical location
|GMC Clinic, A&B Clinics, Building 100
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Friday (walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|Division/CBOC address
|Livermore campus, 4951 Arroyo Road, Livermore, CA 94550
|Physical location
|Building 62, third floor, room 327
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|Division/CBOC address
|Capitola VA Clinic, 1350 41st Avenue, Suite 102, Capitola, CA 95010
|Physical location
|Main clinic
|Hours of operation
|During scheduled appointments
|Division/CBOC address
|MG Gourley VA-DoD Clinic (Monterey), 201 9th Street, Marina, CA 93933
|Physical location
|First floor, room 1001
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Division/CBOC address
|Fremont VA Clinic, 39199 Liberty Street, Fremont, CA 94538
|Physical location
|Building B, room 152
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|Division/CBOC address
|Modesto VA Clinic, 1225 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA 95355
|Physical location
|Room 175
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday (walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|Division/CBOC address
|San Jose VA Clinic, 5855 Silver Creek Valley Place, San Jose, CA 95138
|Physical location
|First floor, Voluntary Services
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Friday (by appointment & walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
|Division/CBOC address
|Sonora VA Clinic, 13663 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370
|Physical location
|Main building, room 105
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Thursday (by appointment), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday (walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|Division/CBOC address
|Stockton VA Clinic, 7777 South Freedom Road, French Camp, CA 95231
|Physical location
|Main building, room 265
|Hours of operation
|Monday through Thursday (by appointment), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday (walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
No-cost flu vaccines are also available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA Locator.
Eligible Veterans can choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get their flu shot.
The provider must be part of VA’s community care network:
- Retail pharmacies include most supermarket and local pharmacies
- Many urgent care locations offer walk-in care
- Call ahead to see if a pharmacy participates in the VA flu shot program
- If you receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, you may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.
Who can get a flu shot at a community provider?
You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:
- You are enrolled in the VA health care system, AND,
- You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.
How do I know if I am eligible?
- Call 800-MyVA411 800-698-2411)
Select option 1 (urgent care information)
Select option 3 (urgent care information)
Select option 1 (check urgent care eligibility)
The system will verify your eligibility for the community urgent care benefit, which includes the flu vaccination.
- Or call your local VA facility
- Your state may have age and health-related restrictions.
NOTE: Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.
To locate a VA medical facility, in-network urgent care, or retail pharmacy near you, use the VA Locator.
Here’s how:
- Enter the city, state, or postal ZIP code for your location
- Choose a facility type from the drop-down menu:
- Select VA health for VA medical center locations
- Select Urgent Care, for “All in-network urgent care”
- Select Community pharmacies (in VA’s network)
- Click search
- Choose a provider
Before you go:
- Call to ensure the urgent care provider or retail pharmacy offers the no-cost flu shot benefit and the vaccine type you are seeking (some flu vaccines are for people aged 65 and older).
- Bring the billing information flyer located here (print it or take a screenshot on your phone)
When you arrive:
- Tell the provider you are a Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Tell them you would like to receive the flu shot paid for by VA
- Show your government-issued ID and the billing information flyer located here. (Print, take a screenshot or pull up this page at time of vaccine.)
- There is no cost to you if your visit is only for a flu shot.
- You should not pay a copay if you only get a flu shot.
- For assistance with in-network community flu shots, call 877-881-7618, or your local VA medical facility.
The community provider will send your flu shot vaccination documentation to VA. VA will update your medical record.
You can also request a copy of your flu shot documentation and provide it to your VA provider.
- VA flu shot page
- CDC influenza website
- People depend on me (60-second video)
- To protect and serve (60-second video)