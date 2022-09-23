 Skip to Content
Influenza program

VA Palo Alto health care is now offering influenza vaccines for Veterans enrolled in VA care. Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community. Find your closest facility in the schedule below to get your flu shot today!

Flu shot schedule
Division/CBOC address Physical location Hours of operation
Division/CBOC address Palo Alto campus, 3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Physical location Building 5, second floor, room A-250 Hours of operation Monday through Friday (by appointment & walk-in), 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Division/CBOC address Palo Alto campus, 3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Physical location GMC Clinic, A&B Clinics, Building 100 Hours of operation Monday through Friday (walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Division/CBOC address Livermore campus, 4951 Arroyo Road, Livermore, CA 94550 Physical location Building 62, third floor, room 327 Hours of operation Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Division/CBOC address Capitola VA Clinic, 1350 41st Avenue, Suite 102, Capitola, CA 95010 Physical location Main clinic Hours of operation During scheduled appointments
Division/CBOC address MG Gourley VA-DoD Clinic (Monterey), 201 9th Street, Marina, CA 93933 Physical location First floor, room 1001 Hours of operation Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Division/CBOC address Fremont VA Clinic, 39199 Liberty Street, Fremont, CA 94538 Physical location Building B, room 152 Hours of operation Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Division/CBOC address Modesto VA Clinic, 1225 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA 95355 Physical location Room 175 Hours of operation Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday (walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Division/CBOC address San Jose VA Clinic, 5855 Silver Creek Valley Place, San Jose, CA 95138 Physical location First floor, Voluntary Services Hours of operation Monday through Friday (by appointment & walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Division/CBOC address Sonora VA Clinic, 13663 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370 Physical location Main building, room 105 Hours of operation Monday through Thursday (by appointment), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday (walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Division/CBOC address Stockton VA Clinic, 7777 South Freedom Road, French Camp, CA 95231 Physical location Main building, room 265 Hours of operation Monday through Thursday (by appointment), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday (walk-in), 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

No-cost flu vaccines are also available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA Locator.

Eligible Veterans can choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get their flu shot.

The provider must be part of VA’s community care network:

  • Retail pharmacies include most supermarket and local pharmacies
  • Many urgent care locations offer walk-in care
  • Call ahead to see if a pharmacy participates in the VA flu shot program
  • If you receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, you may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.

Who can get a flu shot at a community provider?

You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:

  • You are enrolled in the VA health care system, AND,
  • You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.

How do I know if I am eligible?

Select option 1 (urgent care information)

Select option 3 (urgent care information)

Select option 1 (check urgent care eligibility)

The system will verify your eligibility for the community urgent care benefit, which includes the flu vaccination.

  • Or call your local VA facility
  • Your state may have age and health-related restrictions.

NOTE: Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.

To locate a VA medical facility, in-network urgent care, or retail pharmacy near you, use the VA Locator.

Here’s how:

  • Enter the city, state, or postal ZIP code for your location
  • Choose a facility type from the drop-down menu:
  • Select VA health for VA medical center locations
  • Select Urgent Care, for “All in-network urgent care”
  • Select Community pharmacies (in VA’s network)
  • Click search
  • Choose a provider

Before you go:

  • Call to ensure the urgent care provider or retail pharmacy offers the no-cost flu shot benefit and the vaccine type you are seeking (some flu vaccines are for people aged 65 and older).
  • Bring the billing information flyer located here (print it or take a screenshot on your phone)

When you arrive:

  • Tell the provider you are a Veteran enrolled in VA health care
  • Tell them you would like to receive the flu shot paid for by VA
  • Show your government-issued ID and the billing information flyer located here. (Print, take a screenshot or pull up this page at time of vaccine.)
  • There is no cost to you if your visit is only for a flu shot.
  • You should not pay a copay if you only get a flu shot.

The community provider will send your flu shot vaccination documentation to VA. VA will update your medical record.

You can also request a copy of your flu shot documentation and provide it to your VA provider.

