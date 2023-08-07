PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening

Get your toxic exposure screening

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a toxic exposure screening navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every 5 years.

It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team.

Potential exposures could include:

Toxic exposure screening points of contact

To schedule a toxic exposure screening, Veterans can speak directly with their provider care team or a toxic exposure screener at their local VA. Veterans in the Palo Alto VA catchment area can call the Patient Scheduling Unit (PSU) at 855-632-8262.

PACT Act information sheets

Review - and download - these information sheets. If you have any questions, talk with your provider team or contact one of Palo Alto VA's toxic exposure screening navigators (see above).

Not enrolled in VA health care?

VA health care covers care for your physical and mental health. This includes a range of services from checkups to surgeries to home health care. It also includes prescriptions and medical equipment. Apply online

File for disability

File for disability compensation with VA Form 21-526EZ

Learn more about the PACT Act

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Learn more at The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs