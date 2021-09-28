Construction updates
VA Palo Alto is undergoing an unprecedented amount of construction and expansion to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.
Palo Alto campus major construction project highlights
Ambulatory Care Center
The new Center for Ambulatory Care (327,500 gross square feet) will consolidate nearly all ambulatory care clinics into 1 facility to provide diagnostic and treatment clinics for outpatient and inpatient Veterans. This project includes the demolition of exceptionally high-risk buildings (buildings 102, 4, 5, 54, MB1, MB2, MB3, MB4 and 7).
Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.
The planned construction completion date is 2026.
Basic Science Research Center
This project will construct a 95,000 gross square feet, 2-story building with a below grade VMU floor, a utility level of approximately 31,000 gross square feet, a loading dock and associated utilities, landscaping, and hardscaping.
Project status: Building to be accepted on October 15, 2021.
The planned construction completion date is October 15, 2021.
Building 7 Spinal Cord Injury Center replacement
This project will construct a new Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center (SCI/D) in Palo Alto and decommission and raze Building 7.
Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.
The planned construction completion date is 2025.
Building 40 Boiler Plant replacement
This project will construct a replacement boiler plant to replace the existing aging boilers, and provide full backup power as required per physical security resiliency requirements for the campus. The project will decommission and raze Building 40.
Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.
The planned construction completion date is 2025.
Demolish seismically deficient Building 6 and construct replacement building
This project will construct a new 84,998 gross square feet building to house the services in the current Building 6, which include research, mental health, facilities engineering, emergency management, and safety services.
Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.
The planned construction completion date is 2025.
Radiology consolidation
This project will construct a multi-level, 34,000 gross square feet addition to the main hospital (Bldg. 100) on the VA Palo Alto campus to replace the existing radiology facility (Bldg. 102) and renovate approximately 10,000-square-feet of the existing radiology department in Bldg. 100. The new space will centralize and accommodate a large variety of new radiology services for patients.
Project status: Building was accepted by VA Palo Alto and opened for patient care on September 14, 2021.
Rehabilitation Center (Polytrauma, WBRC)
This project will construct a 174,000 gross square feet Polytrauma and Blind Rehabilitation Center to consolidate outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation programs on the VA Palo Alto campus, including Polytrauma, Blind Rehabilitation, Physical Medicine Rehab (PM&R), and Physical & Occupational Therapy.
Project status: Lighting system replacement contract to be awarded October 8, 2021. Patient safety upgrades contract completion expected December 2021.
The planned construction completion date is March 31, 2022.
Menlo Park campus major construction project highlights
Building 114 Boiler Plant replacement
This project will replace the seismically deficient Building 114 (Central Plant) with a newly constructed boiler plant to support the Menlo Park campus.
Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.
The planned construction completion date is 2024.
Livermore realignment project
The Livermore realignment project includes new construction of an East Bay Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), an expanded Central Valley Community Based Outpatient Clinic, a new Central Valley 120-bed Community Living Center (CLC) and a procedure center in Palo Alto. Subsequent to the completion of these construction phases, this project will decommission the existing 113-acre VA Livermore campus. The authorized total project (estimated) cost of the project is $505 million.
Download the file below for more information.
Other Palo Alto campus construction project highlights
This project will upgrade the Cath Lab Suite for TAVR Program to improve space allocation, HVAC requirements, infection control, materials tracking, and provide procedure rooms that meet design standards for Hybrid ORs to create an overall better experience for patients. The new Hybrid OR Suite will be 3,500 square feet.
Project status: Project is currently in construction procurement.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2023.
This project will replace approximately 29,500 square feet of tile flooring and 2,500 square feet of wall tile in Buildings 100 and 101 to create an overall better experience and safer environment for patients.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is summer 2022.
This project will renovate the existing canteen kitchen and dining area (approximately 3,500 square feet) to provide an adequate facility to accept new VCS kitchen equipment, food distribution stations, and an overall better and healthier dining experience for Veterans.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2023.
This project will renovate Building 7 for Spinal Cord Injury Service to upgrade existing patient bedrooms, increase space for physical and occupational therapy, and create additional medical and social work staff offices to improve patient exams and consultations.
Project status: Project is currently in design phase. Planned construction start date is early 2022.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2023.
This project will renovate patient rooms (10,000 square feet), upgrade patient safety, and ensure proper clinical operations in both D and F wings.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2022.
This project will construct an illuminated canopy to provide shelter and enable safe transportation of patients from Building 500 Polytrauma and Blind Rehab Center to the main hospital Building 100 for treatment.
Project status: Project is currently in design phase. Planned construction start date is fall 2022.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2023.
This project will renovate approximately 9,600 gross square feet of existing radiology basement space into 2 MRI suites to alleviate waitlist for patients needing MRI and CT imaging services.
Project status: Project is currently in design phase.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2024.
This project will renovate 17,000 gross square feet of deficient Sterile Processing Service (SPS) and Supply Chain Services (SCS) to ensure adequate capacity to perform all sterilization and decontamination functions, inventory management, and supply distribution functions, as well as to provide 1,250 gross square feet of administrative space for SCS staff.
Project status: Project is currently in construction procurement.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2024.