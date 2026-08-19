Construction updates
VA Palo Alto is undergoing an unprecedented amount of construction and expansion to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.
Palo Alto campus major construction project highlights
Ambulatory Care Center
The new Center for Ambulatory Care will consolidate nearly all ambulatory care clinics into one facility to provide diagnostic and treatment clinics for outpatient and inpatient Veterans. This project involves the demolition of exceptionally high-risk buildings, specifically buildings 4, 5, 54, MB1, MB2, and MB3.
Project status: Project is in planning phase. Earliest construction funding would be 2030.
The planned construction completion date is 2033.
Building 7 Spinal Cord Injury Center replacement
This project will construct a new Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center (SCI/D) in Palo Alto and decommission and raze building 7.
Project status: The project is in planning phase. Earliest construction funding would be 2028.
The planned construction completion date is 2031.
Building 40 Boiler Plant replacement
This project will construct a replacement boiler plant to replace the existing aging boilers, and provide full backup power as required per physical security resiliency requirements for the campus. The project will decommission and raze building 40.
Project status: Currently in phase 1 design.
The planned construction completion date is 2031.
Demolish seismically deficient building 6 and construct replacement building
This project will involve the construction of a new 85,140 gross square foot building to accommodate the services currently housed in building 6, including research, mental health, facilities engineering, emergency management, and safety services.
Project status: Project is in planning phase. Earliest construction funding would be 2029.
The planned construction completion date is 2032.
Menlo Park campus major construction project highlights
Building 114 Boiler Plant replacement
This project will replace the seismically deficient Building 114 (Central Plant) with a newly constructed boiler plant to support the Menlo Park campus. It will decommission and raze the seismically deficient Building 114.
Project status: Currently in phase 1 design
The planned construction completion date is 2031.
Construct new Police Annex
This project will construct a 6,200 sq. ft. centralized Police/Emergency Services Annex which collocates functions dispersed throughout Menlo Park VA campus which are critical to the readiness, training, and delivery of 24 hour a day, 7 day a week security and safety to the Menlo Park campus, one of VA’s largest Mental Health and Community Living Center facilities.
Project status: Project is currently in design.
The planned design completion date is spring 2028.
EHRM infrastructure upgrades
The scope of this project includes, but is not limited to, the following infrastructure improvements:
Electrical - electrical panel upgrade, power (normal, emergency), bonding, UPS, building management system interfaces, assess for new and upgrades to existing HVAC, reconfiguration, expansion and renovation of existing space (demo, new construction, finishes), renovation/consolidation of space for new server room, communication infrastructure (new data outlets, patch panels, upgrade to Cat 6A cable) in buildings as necessary, assess and upgrade fiber infrastructure backbone campus-wide within buildings and between buildings, install diversified path to datacenter for WAN, site prep needs for training space/modular buildings, and hazardous material abatement.
Buildings included in this project are: 321, 322, 324, 329, 331, 334, 347, 348, 349, 350, 351, 352, 360, 370, 371, 372, 400, 410, and T365.
Project status: Project is currently in design procurement.
The planned design completion date is summer 2026.
Renovate to support Homeless Outreach Program, Building 348
This project will fully renovate 20,000 sq. ft. building with 15 patient rooms to turn into a hospice facility and may also be used as a community living center.
Project status: Project is currently in activation phase.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2025.
Replace Nurse Call System, Buildings 331 and 360
This construction project will replace the existing nurse call system with a new nurse call system in Buildings 331 and 360.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2025.
Upgrade multiple fire alarm systems
This project will replace the fire alarm system that services buildings 329, 331, 334, and 347 with a new modernized and fully addressable fire alarm system.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is winter 2026.
Other Palo Alto campus construction project highlights
Correct Building 520 mechanical systems
This project will replace the existing closed loop, packaged chiller systems and steam systems with new equipment that will tie in directly to the new steam and chilled water loop for the Palo Alto VA campus. This project will improve the air conditioning in building 520.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is winter 2026.
Correct life safety deficiencies, Fisher House 1
The Fisher House Foundation adopted the 20-bedroom Fisher House prototype with improved life safety features. As a result, several life safety features are absent at the 21-bedroom Fisher House 1. These missing life safety features are 1 fire-rated stair enclosure discharging to the exterior, smoke/fire curtains in corridors/stair, and fire-proof self closing (FPSC) doors for the second floor bed suites.
This project is to install additional safety features to Fisher House 1 to be in compliance with the new prototype.
Project status: Construction complete; expect reopening in January 2026.
EHRM infrastructure upgrades
The scope of this project includes, but is not limited to, the following infrastructure improvements:
Electrical - electrical panel upgrade, power (normal, emergency), bonding, UPS, building management system interfaces, assess for new and upgrades to existing HVAC, reconfiguration, expansion and renovation of existing space (demo, new construction, finishes), communication infrastructure (new data outlets, patch panels, upgrade to Cat 6A cable) in buildings as necessary, assess and upgrade fiber infrastructure backbone campus-wide within buildings and between buildings, install diversified path to datacenter for WAN, site prep needs for training space/modular buildings, and hazardous material abatement.
Buildings included in this project are: 4, 5, 6, 7, 40, 41, 42, 43, 50, 54, 100, 101, 102, 103, 105, 500, 520, 520 Admin, 530, MB1, MB2, MB3, MB4, PS1, PS2, T-50, T6A, T7A, T7B, T7C, T7D, and T600.
Project status: Project is currently in design and construction.
The planned construction completion date is summer 2027.
Fisher House 3, site preparation
This project is to prepare a site and all utilities and coordinate with the Fisher House Foundation for a construction of a new Fisher House 3.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2026.
Improve Building 100 access from Polytrauma
This project will construct an illuminated canopy to provide shelter and enable safe transportation of patients from Building 500 Polytrauma and Blind Rehab Center to the main hospital Building 100 for treatment.
Project status: Permanent canopy is currently in design. Temporary canopy from loading dock of building 101 to building 500 is under construction.
The planned construction completion date is winter 2023 for the temporary canopy and fall 2025 for the permanent canopy.
Improve patient experience
This project will address access control in building 5, remedy security deficiencies in MTV building 801, remedy security deficiencies in building T6B, install sail shade weather protection in building 7, install new finishes and fixtures in restroom #F2-360 in building 100, and upgrade storm drain grate by building 7.
Project status: Project is currently in construction procurement.
Planned construction completion date: To be determined
Improve Sterile Supply Service (SPS) and Supply Chain Services functional alignment
This project will ensure adequate capacity to perform all sterilization and decontamination functions to current standards by modernizing the area and bringing it into compliance with the VA Design Guide, including inventory management and supply distribution functions.
The project will renovate 18,500 gross square feet of Sterile Processing Service (SPS) and Supply Chain Service (SCS) as well as other areas in the hospital basement to comply with the VA Design Guide. This project will provide temporary swing space to accommodate SPS during construction which includes a sterilization trailer and modular trailer (storage/prep for carts).
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is winter 2027.
Install closed circuit television at all campuses
This project will provide a design for a CCTV system, to include new components and integration of existing CCTV systems/components where possible, for the Palo Alto VA campus and affiliated campuses, excluding Capitola.
Project status: Project is currently in design phase.
The planned design completion date is fall 2025.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2027.
Install site prep radiology room
The contractor will renovate and prepare x-ray room F1-201 for the installation of new medical equipment.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is December 2025.
Install turnkey site (digital) radiology
This project will provide design-build services to retrofit room F1-211 at the Palo Alto facility to accommodate a new Philips Digital-Diagnost C90 VM system.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is summer 2025.
Remove T7A/B/C trailers and restore landscaping areas
This project will remove temporary trailers T7A/B/C and restore the landscaping of the areas surrounding these trailers.
Project status: Construction completed. Currently in 90-day maintenance period.
Renovate Building 7 for Spinal Cord Injury
This project will renovate Building 7 for Spinal Cord Injury Service to upgrade existing patient bedrooms, increase space for physical and occupational therapy, and create additional medical and social work staff offices to improve patient exams and consultations.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2026.
Renovate Building 100 basement for MRI suites
This project will renovate approximately 9,600 gross square feet of existing radiology basement space into 2 MRI suites to alleviate waitlist for patients needing MRI and CT imaging services.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2026.
Renovate Food Nutrition Kitchen, Building 100
This renovation will include replacement of flooring, walls and equipment (dish machine, steam kettles, etc.). This project will also provide a temporary kitchen trailer for the duration of the project.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2026.
Renovate Microbiology Lab
This project will replace the existing 4 fume hoods with new Type C1 or equivalent fume hoods. New fume hoods will have direct exhaust ductwork connections. Custom designed and configurated casework will be provided to accommodate the new fume hoods.
Project status: Currently out for bid/negotiation.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2026.
Renovate operating room, Building 100
The contractor will be renovating and preparing OR 7, room E3-300, for the installation of a GE Healthcare AlliaT IGS 740 System.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is summer 2025.
Renovate Opioid Clinic, Building 321
This project will upgrade and improve the medical center to provide opioid treatment (dispensing methadone) to VA patients located at the Menlo Park campus.
Building 321, C Wing has been identified (Mental Health Clinic MHC) as the location for the Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) at Menlo Park VA.
Project status: Construction is complete.
The actual construction completion date was November 2025.
Repair Building 530 Aquatic Center
This project will remove and mitigate all mold and corrosion inside of pool and supporting mechanical rooms. Replace walls in pool with appropriate insulation and wall covering finishes per VA specifications, specifically a resinous wall system. Work inside of supporting mechanical rooms to include replacement and repair of equipment which supports pool operations (to include but not limited to pumps, piping systems, insulation, heat exchangers), removal and replacement of failed flooring which meets VA specifications, and repairs to include limited replacement of HVAC system components.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is December 2026.
Replace emergency generator for building 100
This project will construct 3.5 megawatts/hour emergency power supply system generator facility to provide emergency power for future needs of the campus.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is winter 2026.
Replace inpatient robot in pharmacy
This project will prepare our Palo Alto site for the installation of a new inpatient pharmacy robot, which will replace the outdated model presently used by the inpatient pharmacy service.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is May 2025.
Retrofit boiler plant
The goal of this project is to retrofit three existing boilers at the Palo Alto facility boiler plant to ensure compliance with the safety standards stipulated in Directive 1810, Master Specifications, and the Boiler Safety Manual, 8th Edition, available on the Technical Information Library (TIL). Additionally, the project aims to rectify the deficiencies outlined in the boiler safety device testing report dated July 20, 2023. The scope of the project focuses on addressing these deficiencies.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2026.
Upgrade Building 7 Polytrauma/Spinal Cord (SCI) for patient safety
This project will renovate patient rooms (10,000 square feet), upgrade patient safety, and ensure proper clinical operations in both D and F wings in Building 7 Polytrauma/Spinal Cord (SCI).
Project status: Construction complete.
The construction completion date was August 2025.
Upgrade Cath Lab Suite for TAVR Program
This project will upgrade the Cath Lab Suite for the TAVR Program to improve space allocation, HVAC requirements, infection control, materials tracking, and provide procedure rooms that meet design standards for Hybrid ORs to create an overall better experience for Veterans. The new Hybrid OR Suite will be 3,500 square feet.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2024.
Upgrade to electronic key system
This project will upgrade the security at all regional facilities of the health care system by replacing the existing mechanical SFIC core cylinders with electronic SFIC core cylinders. The project will include the acquisition and installation of electronic core cylinders, keys, software, key chargers, and remote programmer stations.
Project status: Project is currently in construction.
The planned construction completion date is winter 2026.
Upgrade patient safety in building 520
This project will renovate building 520 for mental health patient wards (B,C,D) to upgrade existing patient restrooms, security sally ports doors, common areas such as conference rooms, laundry rooms, restraint rooms, dining room, seclusion rooms, interview rooms and improving the existing security camera system to meet with latest VA mental health guidelines. This project also includes replacing the flooring in the non-mental health patient A-ward.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is fall 2026.
Upgrade Radiology patient safety, Building 100 wing G
This project will prepare the infrastructure in MRI Room G1-105D for the replacement of the MRI table, installation of an ExAblate Neuro MRI focused ultrasound and Visual-ICE MRI cryoblation. Addition of automatic door openers, card readers, and mitigation of noise issues in the Radiology Center.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is winter 2027.
Enhanced Use Leases (EULs)
The VA’s Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) Program enables VA to enter into long-term lease agreements through public-private partnerships to redevelop, construct, maintain, and operate underutilized property through leasing arrangements with state or local governments or private sector organizations to provide supportive housing for Veterans.
Menlo Park Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) II – Oak Gardens
Upon completion by the MidPen Housing Corporation, Oak Gardens will provide 62 apartment homes, outdoor amenities, and supportive services for Veterans and their families.
Project status: Project is currently in construction phase.
The planned construction completion date is spring 2026.
Monterey Enhanced Use Lease (EUL)
The Veterans Transition Center of California (VTC), in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation, plans to renovate the former outpatient clinic for supportive services and construct a new three-story residential building on the 6-acre site. This project will provide 64 apartment homes and supportive services for Veterans and their families.
Project status: Project is currently in the planning phase.