Construction updates

Palo Alto campus major construction project highlights

Ambulatory Care Center

The new Center for Ambulatory Care (327,500 gross square feet) will consolidate nearly all ambulatory care clinics into 1 facility to provide diagnostic and treatment clinics for outpatient and inpatient Veterans. This project includes the demolition of exceptionally high-risk buildings (buildings 102, 4, 5, 54, MB1, MB2, MB3, MB4 and 7).

Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.

The planned construction completion date is 2026.

Basic Science Research Center

This project will construct a 95,000 gross square feet, 2-story building with a below grade VMU floor, a utility level of approximately 31,000 gross square feet, a loading dock and associated utilities, landscaping, and hardscaping.

Project status: Building to be accepted on October 15, 2021.

The planned construction completion date is October 15, 2021.

Building 7 Spinal Cord Injury Center replacement

This project will construct a new Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center (SCI/D) in Palo Alto and decommission and raze Building 7.

Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.

The planned construction completion date is 2025.

Building 40 Boiler Plant replacement

This project will construct a replacement boiler plant to replace the existing aging boilers, and provide full backup power as required per physical security resiliency requirements for the campus. The project will decommission and raze Building 40.

Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.

The planned construction completion date is 2025.

Demolish seismically deficient Building 6 and construct replacement building

This project will construct a new 84,998 gross square feet building to house the services in the current Building 6, which include research, mental health, facilities engineering, emergency management, and safety services.

Project status: Project to start design in December 2021.

The planned construction completion date is 2025.

Radiology consolidation

This project will construct a multi-level, 34,000 gross square feet addition to the main hospital (Bldg. 100) on the VA Palo Alto campus to replace the existing radiology facility (Bldg. 102) and renovate approximately 10,000-square-feet of the existing radiology department in Bldg. 100. The new space will centralize and accommodate a large variety of new radiology services for patients.

Project status: Building was accepted by VA Palo Alto and opened for patient care on September 14, 2021.

Rehabilitation Center (Polytrauma, WBRC)

This project will construct a 174,000 gross square feet Polytrauma and Blind Rehabilitation Center to consolidate outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation programs on the VA Palo Alto campus, including Polytrauma, Blind Rehabilitation, Physical Medicine Rehab (PM&R), and Physical & Occupational Therapy.

Project status: Lighting system replacement contract to be awarded October 8, 2021. Patient safety upgrades contract completion expected December 2021.

The planned construction completion date is March 31, 2022.