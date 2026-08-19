Construction updates

Building 7 Spinal Cord Injury Center replacement

This project will construct a new Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center (SCI/D) in Palo Alto and decommission and raze building 7.

Project status: The project is in planning phase. Earliest construction funding would be 2028.

The planned construction completion date is 2031.

Building 40 Boiler Plant replacement

This project will construct a replacement boiler plant to replace the existing aging boilers, and provide full backup power as required per physical security resiliency requirements for the campus. The project will decommission and raze building 40.

Project status: Currently in phase 1 design.

The planned construction completion date is 2031.

Demolish seismically deficient building 6 and construct replacement building

This project will involve the construction of a new 85,140 gross square foot building to accommodate the services currently housed in building 6, including research, mental health, facilities engineering, emergency management, and safety services.

Project status: Project is in planning phase. Earliest construction funding would be 2029.

The planned construction completion date is 2032.