Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings in the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with VA Palo Alto Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Palo Alto health care, visit the Office of Procurement, Acquisition and Logistics (OPAL) website to learn more about doing business with VA.