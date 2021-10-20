PGY1 Pharmacy residency program
The pharmacy residency is a one-year postgraduate program that provides training and experience in pharmacy practice and education.
About our program
Patient care responsibilities are foremost; residents also receive instruction and experience in management, managed care, and quality improvement process. Residents are provided with ample opportunities to teach in clinical clerkship and didactic settings. A residency project is required, and a focus on economics, outcomes analysis, or health care policy is encouraged. The residency offers an optional teaching certificate program through the University of the Pacific.
Setting
VA Palo Alto consists of 3 inpatient facilities located at Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and Livermore, in addition to 7 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in San Jose, Capitola, Monterey, Stockton, Modesto, Sonora, and Fremont; as well as 2 residential homes for Veterans in the Compensated Work Therapy program. VA Palo Alto operates close to 800 beds, including 3 nursing homes and a 100-bed homeless domiciliary.
The health care system is affiliated with Stanford School of Medicine, and the pharmacy service is affiliated with University of the Pacific (UOP), University of Southern California (USC) and Touro University.
Pharmacy service
The pharmacy service provides 24-hour coverage, 7 days a week. Patient care is provided by a staff of more than 180 pharmacists, residents, students, and technicians.
The pharmacy also provides a pharmacoeconomics center and staff to participate in local, regional, and national committees.
Required learning experiences
This is a 6-week rotation, and the resident will be responsible for managing patient health care needs in the following clinics:
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
- Anticoagulation
- Geriatrics
- ESA/Renal
- Immune clinic
The resident will evaluate drug regimens for efficacy, adherence and adverse effects, make appropriate adjustments in the medication regimen, and order necessary laboratory tests.
This is a weekly, one half-day longitudinal clinic rotation, and the resident will be provided with training in comprehensive medication management for patients with diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and congestive heart failure within a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic.
The resident will create one Grand Rounds presentation during residency on a topic related to pharmacotherapy or pharmacy practice.
The resident will have an opportunity to sharpen ability to critically analyze the literature and reach conclusions based on the available literature.
This is a 6-week rotation running concurrently with the medication safety rotation.
The resident will participate in adjudicating prior authorization drug requests (PADR), completing a formulary tool-related project, and completing a medication use evaluation.
The goal of these projects is to facilitate improvements to the health care system medication use process.
This is a 6-week rotation, and the resident will be assigned to one of the three Community Living Centers (CLC).
Each CLC utilizes an interdisciplinary team approach to the care of its Veterans. Depending on the location, the CLC accommodates long-term care, short stay/rehabilitation, palliative care, hospice care, or respite patients.
Residents will learn to conduct monthly medication reviews and attend weekly geriatric seminars.
This is a 6-week rotation, and the resident will play an active role in managing patients admitted to the medicine service.
The resident will provide the medicine team with drug information and patient-specific medication recommendations with the goal of improving patient outcomes.
Other activities include participating in daily rounds, monitoring patient medication therapy, reporting adverse drug reactions, pharmacokinetic monitoring, performing admission and discharge medication reconciliation, discharge counseling. and performing patient admission interviews.
This is a 6-week rotation running concurrently with the formulary management rotation.
The resident will learn the medication-use system and the administrative roles pharmacists serve. Residents will review external literature to identify improvement opportunities for the medication-use system and present recommendations.
Residents may also facilitate improvements and assist with medication safety performance measurement.
This is a longitudinal rotation throughout the year with monthly meetings and committee participation.
The residents will participate in monthly leadership discussions regarding pharmacy management. Leadership topics include leadership philosophy, LEAN, staff management, effective communication, pharmacy budget, accreditations, and more.
Additionally, each resident will participate in a committee throughout the year.
This is a longitudinal rotation, and the resident will be responsible for the development, execution, and timely completion of the project.
Residents will present their projects at Western States Conference.
This is a longitudinal weekend rotation, and the resident will spend half the year staffing in the outpatient pharmacy and the other half staffing in the inpatient pharmacy.
Outpatient pharmacy staffing responsibilities include verifying outpatient prescriptions including discharge orders, conducting medication reconciliation, dispensing outpatient prescriptions, counseling patients, and entering appropriate progress note documentation of clinical activities.
Inpatient pharmacy staffing responsibilities include verifying inpatient orders, checking unit dose packages and IVs, and answering drug information or pharmacy-related questions from other health care providers.
Benefits
- Health & dental insurance
- Vacation - 13 days/year
- Sick leave - 13 days/year
- Paid educational leave*
- All weekday federal holidays off
- Free parking
*Residents are paid for their time to attend meetings. Funding to support travel and meeting registration is limited.
How to apply
Our program participates in the ASHP PhORCAS system and National Matching Service. This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.
NMS Number: 191213
Eligibility requirements
Prior to match:
1. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen.
After the match:
2. Return signed resident appointment letter by the stated deadline.
3. Successfully pass a pre-employment physical exam.
4. Pharmacist licensure in at least one state secured within 120 days of starting residency.
Candidates wishing to apply are required to submit the following via PhORCAS:
- A “letter of intent” stating why you are pursuing a residency position in our program (max. 1 page)
- A current curriculum vitae
- VA form 10-2850D - Application for health professions trainees
- A current official School of Pharmacy transcript
- 3 letters of recommendation. One of the reference writers must be a clinical rotation preceptor. All 3 reference writers should use the standard PhORCAS template to submit their recommendation.
Applications must be completed in PhORCAS no later than December 26, 2021.