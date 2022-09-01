Parma Vet Center

We're ready to serve anyone who walks into our facility during business hours. Appointments are recommended but we'll see anyone in crisis the same day.

Our main location is on York Road, near the intersection of York and Pearl Road. There's designated parking in front of the building, facing York Road, but you may park in any spot in the surrounding lot.

Face masks are currently required within the building. We have masks available if needed.

You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:

Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service

Request your military service records online

If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.