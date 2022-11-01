Pasco County Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Pasco County Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 727-372-1854 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment
After your initial contact with us, you can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We’ll schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.
Contacting us
You can call us any time during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 727-372-1854.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in, and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have a large, well-lit parking area. Feel free to park in any available space.
There’s an accessible entrance and parking available.
Pasco County Public Transportation (GOPASCO) is free for all Veterans and active-duty military.
To take advantage of this offer on all fixed-service transit routes, show one of these forms of identification to a GOPASCO bus driver:
- Military ID card
- DD Form 2
- Valid VA card
- “V” on driver’s license
- GOPASCO Veterans photo ID card
A GOPASCO Veterans photo ID card is available at the GOPASCO Administrative Office located at 8620 Galen Wilson Boulevard in Port Richey. Bring military service information.
Check maps and schedules at Pasco County Public Transportation (gopasco.com)
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) can help
A Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Service Officer is on-site at our location on Mondays and Wednesdays to help with claims. Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To schedule, you can call us at 727-372-1854.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We also offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, as needed. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling to meet your needs. Care at our center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
We offer evidence-based practices including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Solution-Focused Therapy (SFT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Mindfulness
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
Groups are also available and require a referral to join:
- PTSD support group (Vietnam Veterans)
- Empowerment (women only)
- Vietnam Veteran support groups
- Desert Storm, OIF/OEF support group
- Faith-based support group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors available to meet with you based on your preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We use evidence-based therapies, such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Solution-Focused Therapy (SFT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Mindfulness
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
We also have groups available, such as:
- PTSD support group (Vietnam Veterans)
- Empowerment (women only)
- Vietnam Veteran support groups
- Desert Storm, OIF/OEF support group
- Faith-based support group
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
A Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Service Officer is here Monday and Wednesday mornings by appointment. Appointments are available at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
To schedule an appointment, call us at 727-372-1854.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can also connect you to the VA Medical Center Substance Use Disorder Treatment program (SUD standard outpatient clinic) or local community providers.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We collaborate with the local Tampa VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention Coordinator to address your needs.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you learn where to go for services like these:
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- File claims and other forms
- Understanding and using your VA education benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners and others who can help with the readjustment process.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn about military culture or how you can support the Veteran and military community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Call us to learn more.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.