Pasco County Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 727-372-1854 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Making an appointment

After your initial contact with us, you can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We’ll schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.

Contacting us

You can call us any time during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 727-372-1854.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.