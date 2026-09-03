Eligibility for Veterans Pension

You may be eligible for the Veterans Pension program if you meet these requirements.

Both of these must be true:

You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and

Your yearly family income and net worth meet certain limits set by Congress. Your net worth includes all personal property you own (except your house, your car, and most home furnishings), minus any debt you owe. Your net worth includes the net worth of your spouse.

Find out about Veterans Pension rates

And at least 1 of these must be true about your service:

You started on active duty before September 8, 1980, and you served at least 90 days on active duty with at least 1 day during wartime, or

You started on active duty as an enlisted person after September 7, 1980, and served at least 24 months or the full period for which you were called or ordered to active duty (with some exceptions) with at least 1 day during wartime, or

You were an officer and started on active duty after October 16, 1981, and you hadn’t previously served on active duty for at least 24 months with at least 1 day during wartime

Note: If you served on active-duty training (ADT) or inactive duty training (IADT), we may count your service if you have a service-connected condition resulting from that training.

And at least 1 of these must be true: