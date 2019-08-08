Eligibility for Veterans Pension

If you meet the VA pension eligibility requirements listed below, you may be eligible for the Veterans Pension program.

Both of these must be true:

You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and

Your yearly family income and net worth meet certain limits set by Congress. Your net worth includes all personal property you own (except your house, your car, and most home furnishings), minus any debt you owe. Your net worth includes the net worth of your spouse.

Find out about Veterans Pension rates

And at least one of these must be true about your service. You:

Started on active duty before September 8, 1980, and you served at least 90 days on active duty with at least 1 day during wartime, or

Started on active duty as an enlisted person after September 7, 1980, and served at least 24 months or the full period for which you were called or ordered to active duty (with some exceptions) with at least 1 day during wartime, or

Were an officer and started on active duty after October 16, 1981, and you hadn’t previously served on active duty for at least 24 months

And at least one of these must be true. You: