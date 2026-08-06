How to apply for a VA pension as a Veteran
Find out how to apply for tax-free VA pension benefits as a Veteran.
How do I prepare before starting my application?
- Find out if you’re eligible for VA pension benefits
- Gather the information listed that you’ll need to fill out your pension application
You’ll need this information
- Your Social Security number
- Your VA file number, if you have one
- Your military history
- Your marital history (and if you’re married, your spouse’s marital history)
- Your work history
- Information about your dependents
You’ll also need this financial information:
- Your household’s gross monthly income
- The value of your household’s assets
- Your unreimbursed medical expenses
If you’re under age 65, you’ll need to submit a copy of your medical records.
If we need more information about your household’s medical needs or finances, or your dependents, we may also ask you to complete and submit additional forms. We’ll provide links to download these forms when you apply for pension benefits.
Note: In 1973, a fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis destroyed records held for Veterans who were discharged from the Army and Air Force during certain periods of time. If your records were destroyed in this fire, you can get help reconstructing them.
Find out how to reconstruct your records
How do I apply?
You can apply in any of these 5 ways.
Option 1: Apply online
You can apply online right now.
Option 2: Upload your PDF form online
First, fill out an Application for Pension (VA Form 21P-527EZ).
Get VA Form 21P-527EZ to download
Then upload a copy of your completed form using the QuickSubmit tool.
Option 3: Mail your form
First, fill out an Application for Pension (VA Form 21P-527EZ).
Get VA Form 21P-527EZ to download
Then mail your completed form to the pension management center (PMC):
Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
Option 4: Submit your form in person
First, fill out an Application for Pension (VA Form 21P-527EZ).
Get VA Form 21P-527EZ to download
Then bring your completed form to a VA regional office near you.
Find your nearest VA regional office
Option 5: Apply with the help of a trained professional
You can work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to get help applying for VA pension benefits.
Should I submit an intent to file form?
An intent to file sets a potential start date (or effective date) for your benefits. If you notify us of your intent to file and we approve your claim, you may be able to get retroactive payments. Retroactive payments are payments for the time between when we processed your intent to file and when we approved your claim.
If you sign in with an identity-verified account and apply for pension benefits online, then you don’t need to notify us of your intent to file. This is because we’ll automatically set the effective date for your benefits when you start filling out the form online.
Learn about verifying your identity on VA.gov
If you sign in with an account that isn’t verified or if you plan to apply for pension benefits using a PDF form, you may want to submit an intent to file form first.
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
It depends. We process claims in the order we receive them, unless a claim requires priority processing.