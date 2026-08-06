How to apply for a VA pension as a Veteran

Find out if you’re eligible for VA pension benefits

Gather the information listed that you’ll need to fill out your pension application

You’ll need this information

Your Social Security number

Your VA file number, if you have one

Your military history

Your marital history (and if you’re married, your spouse’s marital history)

Your work history

Information about your dependents

You’ll also need this financial information:

Your household’s gross monthly income

The value of your household’s assets

Your unreimbursed medical expenses

If you’re under age 65, you’ll need to submit a copy of your medical records.

If we need more information about your household’s medical needs or finances, or your dependents, we may also ask you to complete and submit additional forms. We’ll provide links to download these forms when you apply for pension benefits.

Note: In 1973, a fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis destroyed records held for Veterans who were discharged from the Army and Air Force during certain periods of time. If your records were destroyed in this fire, you can get help reconstructing them.

Find out how to reconstruct your records

Learn about the evidence you’ll need to support your claim