How to apply for a VA pension as a Veteran

No. Simply starting your VA pension application doesn’t show your intent to file. You’ll need to submit an intent to file form, which sets the effective date (the day you can start getting your benefits). Then you can focus on gathering supporting documents to turn in with your pension application. If you submit an intent to file before you file your claim, you may be able to get retroactive payments (money you’ll get starting from your effective date).

Note: If you apply online for pension benefits, you still need to separately submit an intent to file.