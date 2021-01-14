Past rates: 2019 VA pension rates for Veterans

From December 1, 2018, to November 30, 2019, the net worth limit to be eligible for Veterans Pension benefits was $127,061.

On October 18, 2018, we changed the way we assess net worth to make the pension entitlement rules clearer. Net worth includes your and your spouse’s assets and annual income. When you apply for Veterans Pension benefits, you’ll need to report all of these assets and income.

Note: If your child's net worth is more than the net worth limit, we don't consider them to be a dependent when we determine your pension.

Read our definitions below:

Assets

Assets include the fair market value of all your real and personal property, minus the amount of any mortgages you may have. “Real property” means any land and buildings you may own. Your personal property assets include any of these items:

Investments (like stocks and bonds)

Furniture

Boats

Assets don’t include:

Your primary residence (the home where you live most or all of the time)

Your car

Basic home items like appliances that you wouldn’t take with you if you moved to a new house

Read more about how we define "assets"

Annual income

Annual income is the money earned in a year from a job or from retirement or annuity payments. It includes any of these:

Salary or hourly pay

Bonuses

Commissions

Overtime

Tips

We'll subtract certain expenses from your annual income when we assess net worth. We call these applicable deductible expenses. They include:

Educational expenses

Medical expenses you’re not reimbursed for

Read more about how we define “annual income”

An example of net worth and eligibility

If you had $121,000 in assets and $14,000 in annual income, then your net worth would be $135,000. This is more than the net worth limit of $127,061. So you wouldn’t be eligible for Veterans Pension benefits.