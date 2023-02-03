Military Sorority Presentation - PACT ACT
When:
Sat. Feb 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 am ET
Where:
West Philadelphia Achievement Center
6701 West Callowhill Street
Philadelphia , PA
Cost:
Free
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center has VA-accredited representatives ready to help you understand your benefits and file a claim free of charge. Please do not hesitate to learn what the PACT Act means for your benefits.
The PACT Act will bring these changes:
- Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures
- Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
- If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits