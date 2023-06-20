PACT ACT PRESENTATION - CLC

The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz (Philadelphia) VA Medical Center will hold its PACT ACT Town Hall on Tuesday , July 11TH from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. The event will also be live-streamed on the facility Facebook page.

Highlights of the event will include claims assistants from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on-site to assist with claims, Enrollment and Eligibility Specialists will be there to assist with on-the-spot enrollment as well as the ability to schedule your Toxic Exposure Screening. CMCVAMC joins with other VA's across the nation for a week of PACT Act Town Hall events to reach all Veterans about expanded access through the new law. The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The law empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

What does the PACT-Act do?

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat Veterans

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure

Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA healthcare

Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

VA is executing a comprehensive Veteran outreach plan to make sure that every Veteran and survivor gets the care they need and the benefits they deserve. For now, here are the most important things for Veterans to know:

We want Veterans and survivors to apply now for their PACT Act benefits.

Because these conditions have already taken a serious toll on so many Veterans and their families, we are considering all conditions established in the PACT Act to be presumptive on August 10, the date the bill was signed into law.

We will begin processing those presumptive benefits for Veterans and survivors on the earliest date possible, which is January 1st.

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

Access more information on The PACT Act and your VA benefits