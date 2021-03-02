Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone: 215-823-4014

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone: 215-823-4014

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at University Drive

Outpatient Behavioral Clinic

Seventh Floor Clinic

Map of Philadelphia campus

Phone: 215-823-4541

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Outpatient Behavioral Clinic.

Available at University Drive

Outpatient Behavioral Clinic

Seventh Floor Clinic

Map of Philadelphia campus

Phone: 215-823-4541

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Philadelphia health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Audiology (hearing)

215-823-5800, ext. 4008



Laboratory and pathology

215-823-5800, ext. 4420



Low vision and blind rehabilitation

215-823-5800, ext. 5179



Opthalmology

215-823-5800, ext. 4141