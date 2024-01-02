Holiday Schedule

2024

Monday, January 1, New Year's Day

Monday, January 15, Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, February 19, Washington's Birthday*

Monday, May 27, Memorial Day

Wednesday, June 19, Juneteenth National Independence Day

Thursday, July 4, Independence Day

Monday, September 2, Labor Day

Monday, October 14, Columbus Day

Monday, November 11, Veterans Day

Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day

Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day

* This holiday is designated as "Washington’s Birthday" in section 6103(a) of title 5 of the United States Code, which is the law that specifies holidays for Federal employees. Though other institutions such as state and local governments and private businesses may use other names, it is our policy to always refer to holidays by the names designated in the law.

The Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center Emergency Department remains available 24/7.

For questions during normal business hours, please call 602-277-5551 or find specific information about our medical center here, Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center.