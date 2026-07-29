Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

From US-23

Take EXIT 39, GEDDES ROAD WEST (Geddes becomes Fuller)

From west of Ann Arbor

EXIT I-94 at US 23 NORTH

Then use the directions above

From the west side of Ann Arbor

Take HURON STREET into downtown Ann Arbor

Turn left on GLEN AVENUE (Glen becomes Fuller)

The entrance to the patient/visitor parking structure is at the intersection of FULLER and GLAZIER WAY

Public Transportation Information

The VA Medical Center is on the Ann Arbor city bus line; departures and arrivals are scheduled frequently throughout the day. The pick-up and drop-off is located in front of the main entrance of the medical center. A link is provided to assist you with bus schedules. Ann Arbor Transportation Authority Website *