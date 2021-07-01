Phoenix Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Phoenix Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? We understand that you may not know what to expect.
- Contact us at 602-640-2981 to discuss how we can help or to schedule an appointment.
- You will be required to complete initial contact information to include basic demographic information and eligibility assessment for the Vet Center services.
- You will be contacted with an assigned counselor within 24 - 48 hours to schedule an initial intake appointment.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Vet Center entrance is at the west side of the building. Ample parking spaces are provided, park in any unmarked spaces. Handicap parking spaces are also available near the our entrance door.
Valley Metro Bus line 41 runs at Indian School Rd and have stops within walking distance to Phoenix Vet Center location. Vet Center crossroads are Indian School Rd and 20th St.
Bus 41 runs from 107th Ave, Avondale to Downtown Scottsdale via Indian School Rd.
Visit the Valley Metro website for more bus route options.
In the spotlight at Phoenix Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
AZ Army National Guard Inaugural Warrior Games & Community Resource Fair
Event will be on Dec 4, 2021 at 5636 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix. For more info call Melanie Holyfield at 602-629-4331.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Phoenix Vet Center offers family and couples counseling. Our services are available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active duty service member.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Phoenix Vet Center offers grief and bereavement counseling services to family members of Veterans who were:
- Receiving Vet Center counseling services at the time the Veteran's death
- Families of service members who died while in active duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Phoenix Vet Center offers individual and group counseling. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, all groups are not cancelled but are still available virtually. Call us for more group counseling detail at 602-640-2981.
Note: All groups are considered closed groups. Talk to your counselor about the groups that are right for you.
- OIF/OEF/Southwest Asia Group
- PTSD and PTSD Skills Focus Groups
- PTSD Growth Group
- Mixed PTSD Group
- African American Group
- Advance Psychotherapy Group
- Yoga/PTSD Group
Specialty Care includes:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as one on one counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA Medical Center (VAMC) or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources. Call us at 602-640-2981 to learn about treatment options, self-help tools, and more.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Phoenix Vet Center can refer you to the Phoenix Veteran Affairs Medical Center's Community Resources and Referral Center (CRRC) for all Veteran Homeless assistance and information. Call 602-248- 6040 or visit CRRC website for more details.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Phoenix Vet Center can assist you for the following:
- Information on how to get VA Medical benefits and how to sign up for care.
- Connect you to a VSOs on filing claims and other benefit documents.
- Connect you to representatives for VA education, VA and state burial benefits
- Connect you to representative for VA home loans benefit
We can also connect you with other federal and state agencies and community partners which assist Veterans such as:
- Office of U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema
- Office of U.S. Congress Representative Ruben Gallego (7th District)
- Office of U.S. Congress Representative David Schweikert (6th District)
- Financial Resource Agencies
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Phoenix Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnership with government and community agencies such as:
- National Guards Suicide Prevention
- Arizona Department of Veteran services
- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare
- Gateway Community College Veteran Centers
- ASU Veteran Service Centers
- Paradise Valley Community College Veteran Center
- Phoenix College Veteran Center
- South Mountain Community College Veteran Service Center
- Grand Canyon University Veteran Service Center
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Phoenix Vet Center offers virtual counseling appointments options (phone or video conference). Contact us at 602-640-2981 to learn on how to connect remotely with Vet Center counselors and staff.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.