Phoenix Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
4020 North 20th Street
Suite 110
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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First time visitor? We understand that you may not know what to expect.
- Contact us at
to discuss how we can help or to schedule an appointment.
- You will be required to complete initial contact information to include basic demographic information and eligibility assessment for the Vet Center services.
- You will be contacted with an assigned counselor within 24 - 48 hours to schedule an initial intake appointment.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Vet Center entrance is at the west side of the building. Ample parking spaces are provided, park in any unmarked spaces. Handicap parking spaces are also available near our entrance door.
Valley Metro Bus line 41 runs at Indian School Rd and have stops within walking distance to Phoenix Vet Center location. Vet Center crossroads are Indian School Rd and 20th St.
Bus 41 runs from 107th Ave, Avondale to Downtown Scottsdale via Indian School Rd.
Visit the Valley Metro website for more bus route options.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Phoenix Vet Center offers family and couples counseling. Our services are available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active duty service member.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Phoenix Vet Center offers grief and bereavement counseling services to family members of Veterans who were:
- Receiving Vet Center counseling services at the time the Veteran's death
- Families of service members who died while in active duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Phoenix Vet Center offers individual and group counseling. Call us for more group counseling detail at
Note: All groups are considered closed groups. Talk to your counselor about the groups that are right for you.
- Vietnam Veteran Group (Combat Trauma Therapy)
- PTSD Group (Mixed PTSD Group)
- Awesome Warriors (Mixed Gender MST Therapy)
- PTSD Group (Combat Trauma Therapy)
- Mixed PTSD Group (Non Traditional Therapeutic Activities)
- Advance Psychotherapy Group (Psychological Skill Building)
- Female MST Group (Non Traditional Therapeutic Activities)
- Guitar Group (Non Traditional Therapeutic Activities)
Specialty Care includes:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- EMDR Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as one on one counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA Medical Center (VAMC) or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources. Call us at
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER CLINIC SERVICES Phoenix VA Health Care System, Building 31 Phone:
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Phoenix Vet Center can refer you to the Phoenix Veteran Affairs Medical Center's Community Resources and Referral Center (CRRC) for all Veteran Homeless assistance and information. Call
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Phoenix Vet Center can assist you for the following:
- Information on how to get VA Medical benefits and how to sign up for care.
- Connect you to a VSOs on filing claims and other benefit documents.
- Connect you to representatives for VA education, VA and state burial benefits
- Connect you to representative for VA home loans benefit
We can also connect you with other federal and state agencies and community partners which assist Veterans such as:
- US Senate AZ Ruben Gallego
- US Senate AZ Senator Mark Kelly
- 1st Congressional District of AZ Congressman David Schweikert
- 3rd Congressional District of AZ Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari
- 4th Congressional District of AZ Congressman Greg Stanton
- 8th Congressional District of AZ Congressman Abraham Hamadeh
- Veteran Employment Services
- Veterans Service Animal
- Financial Resource Agencies
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Phoenix Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnership with government and community agencies such as:
- National Guards Suicide Prevention
- Arizona Department of Veteran services
- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare
- Gateway Community College Veteran Centers
- ASU Veteran Service Centers
- Paradise Valley Community College Veteran Center
- Phoenix College Veteran Center
- South Mountain Community College Veteran Service Center
- Grand Canyon University Veteran Service Center
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Phoenix Vet Center offers virtual counseling appointments options (phone or video conference). Contact us at
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.