Info Session: Mobile Adult Day Health Care Facilities
VA Pittsburgh is looking for a Veterans Service Organization with a facility in Allegheny County where our staff can provide an Adult Day Health Care program for Veterans close to their homes.
When:
Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
If you would like more information about our Mobile Adult Day Health Care program and how you can partner with us, please join our virtual meeting on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.:
- Online via Webex at Info Session: Mobile Adult Day Health Care Facilities, meeting number 2761 836 6787; or
- By phone at 1-404-397-1596, access code: 2761 836 6787
Can't make it to the Dec. 13 meeting but think you may be able to help? Please call Kari Zana at 412-822-1672.