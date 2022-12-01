 Skip to Content
Info Session: Mobile Adult Day Health Care Facilities

VA Pittsburgh is looking for a Veterans Service Organization with a facility in Allegheny County where our staff can provide an Adult Day Health Care program for Veterans close to their homes.

When:

Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

If you would like more information about our Mobile Adult Day Health Care program and how you can partner with us, please join our virtual meeting on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.: 

Can't make it to the Dec. 13 meeting but think you may be able to help? Please call Kari Zana at 412-822-1672.

