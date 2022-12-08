Military Toxic Exposures: VBA Claims and VHA Enrollment Fair
When:
Fri. Dec 16, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 71, Learning Exchange
Cost:
Free
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and the Pittsburgh VA Regional Office invite Veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service to its Military Toxic Exposures: VBA Claims and VHA Enrollment Fair.
Veterans and their survivors can meet with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) representatives to:
- Learn about PACT Act benefits, new presumed conditions and clinical resources for military toxic exposures
- Take a short screening to determine risk for military toxic exposures
- File claims
- Enroll in VA health care
Veterans should bring their DD214 and information regarding income and expenses (for enrolling in VA health care). To see the types of information requested, download and review VA Form 10-10EZ, Application for Health Benefits.
You must wear a medical procedure mask. VA Pittsburgh will provide masks.
The PACT Act will benefit millions of Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to toxic fumes, burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation and other environmental hazards. Survivors of toxic-exposed-Veterans — and Veterans who served in specific countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia — are also potentially eligible.
Learn more about the PACT Act and VA benefits.