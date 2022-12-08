Military Toxic Exposures Veterans Town Hall
You might be eligible for VA benefits and health care if exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military.
When:
Fri. Dec 16, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 71, Learning Exchange
Cost:
Free
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and the Pittsburgh VA Regional Office invite Veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service to its Military Toxic Exposures Veterans Town Hall.
VHA and VBA representatives will discuss and answer questions about Veterans’ benefits under the PACT Act for military toxic exposures.
- In-person in the Heinz Learning Exchange (see address above)
- Virtually via Webex at https://bit.ly/3iFn1KP or by phone at 404-397-1596 and use access code 2763 577 2916.
If attending in person, you must wear a medical procedure mask. VA Pittsburgh will provide masks.
The PACT Act will benefit millions of Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to toxic fumes, burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation and other environmental hazards. Survivors of toxic-exposed-Veterans — and Veterans who served in specific countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia — are also potentially eligible.
Learn more about the PACT Act and VA benefits.See more events