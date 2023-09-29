VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System to Host Hidden Heroes Announcement Campaign Empowers Veterans’ Caregivers in Their Hometowns

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will host an event announcing Pennsylvania as a Hidden Heroes Commonwealth

In support of caregivers and the veterans they serve, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will host an event announcing Pennsylvania as a Hidden Heroes Commonwealth.

Hidden Heroes through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation raises awareness about the issues military and veteran caregivers face; brings critical resources to our nation’s hidden heroes caring for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans; and connects military/veteran caregivers to a community of their peers.

State and local officials will join VA Pittsburgh for the announcement. Over 200 communities have signed on to the Hidden Heroes campaign, committing to help identify military caregivers and deepen community resources to offer them vital support.

“As we’ve found through our longstanding Caregiver Support Program here at VA Pittsburgh, caregivers provide services essential to keeping veterans with physical and mental challenges healthy,” said Donald Koenig, VA Pittsburgh director. “It is imperative we provide those dedicated caregivers with the resources they need to make the veterans in their lives as comfortable as possible.”

Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler will deliver the keynote address.

“We are thankful to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation for recognizing Pennsylvania as a Hidden Heroes Commonwealth,” said Schindler. “There are more than 700,000 veterans in Pennsylvania. Many are aging, need care and want to stay in their home. Through this program, and with the help of compassionate caregivers, we can better assure that they receive the in-home care they desire and deserve.”

Also participating are Pennsylvania Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs retired Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl and Allegheny County Executive Richard Fitzgerald.

Caregiver and Elizabeth Dole Foundation Fellow Robert Grier will represent all caregivers from throughout the Commonwealth.

“Caregivers shoulder massive responsibilities serving our veterans who are dealing with unique needs and challenges,” said Grier, who cares for his father, Robert Grier Sr., a service-connected disabled Air Force veteran.

“This forward-thinking partnership adopts a comprehensive approach in its advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promoting our well-being, ultimately providing better outcomes for our injured veterans.”

