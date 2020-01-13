H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Classified as a Geriatric Center of Excellence, our H.J. Heinz III campus offers transitional care, rehabilitation, dementia and hospice care beds, an ambulatory care center, and many outpatient services. Get address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
In the spotlight at VA Pittsburgh health care
Health services offered here
