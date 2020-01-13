 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Classified as a Geriatric Center of Excellence, our H.J. Heinz III campus offers transitional care, rehabilitation, dementia and hospice care beds, an ambulatory care center, and many outpatient services. Get address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

On this page

Location and contact information

Address

1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1005

Phone numbers

Main phone: 412-360-6000
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Heinz campus of the VA hospital system in Pittsburgh

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Pittsburgh health care

Get help from a patient advocate Medical records office Phone directory Compare our performance with non-VA health facilities
Billing and insurance Become a volunteer Annual reports and newsletters

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Veteran satisfaction with appointment wait times at this location

Get updates from VA Pittsburgh health care

Last updated: