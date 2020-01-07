 Skip to Content
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Our University Drive campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including hearing care, sleep studies, cardiac surgery and oncology referral centers, and more. Get address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive.

Location and contact information

Address

University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003

Phone numbers

Main phone: 866-482-7488
Mental health clinic: 412-360-6600

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
The entrance to the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center--University Drive

