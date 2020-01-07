Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Hours

Lobby entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

General visiting: No set hours for most departments, please visit when it's most convenient for you and the patient. Exceptions are listed below.

Behavioral health inpatient wards

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 7 days a week

Critical care

Visiting hours are individualized to meet the needs of the patient, family, and caregivers.

Post-anesthesia recovery

Generally, visitors are not permitted. The doctor or nurse may make an exception.

Visitor policies

Children younger than 16 must be supervised by an adult, and bedside visits are limited to 15 minutes. Some units, like the dialysis unit, may require the doctor’s permission for children younger than 16 years old.

In most cases, visitors may bring candy, fruit, and other food items that have been cleared by the nursing staff as appropriate for the patient's diet. Fresh fruit and flowers are not permitted in the critical care center, and visitors are not permitted to eat or drink in the units.

