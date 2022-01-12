Study shows VA patients have better 30-day post-surgery outcomes than private sector

IMPORTANT UPDATES FROM VA PITTSBURGH

In-person visitation is restricted at this time and outpatients cannot bring anyone to clinic visits or procedures unless they require a support person. A support person is an adult who the patient needs to help manage care during the visit or at home, to assist with communications about the patient’s care, or to serve as a driver for patients under sedation. We screen everyone who enters our facilities for COVID-19 symptoms and limit the number of visitors. We require face coverings. For more information, please see Operating Status. Contact us before you visit: For some needs, we may be able to provide care by phone or video.

COVID-19 and flu vaccines at VA Pittsburgh: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see VAPHS COVID-19 Vaccines and flu shots.

COVID-19 testing: COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. If you have a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, call 412-360-6000 and select option #3 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities or to schedule an appointment for drive-through testing at University Drive.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit CDC: What you Need to Know

For VA-specific information: Visit COVID-19 Vaccines at VA, use VA’s Coronavirus Chatbot or read Coronavirus FAQs and Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

