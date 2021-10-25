VA Pittsburgh encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PRESS RELEASE

October 25, 2021

Pittsburgh , PA — VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) encourages Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women.

Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.

Wear Pink Day at VAPHS is Friday, Oct. 29. We encourage Veterans, visitors and staff who are at our Pittsburgh campuses and outpatient clinics that day to wear pink in honor of those who have or have had breast cancer, and to encourage others to have screening mammograms. Our Women Veterans Program coordinator will be available from 8 a.m. to noon at our University Drive campus to discuss mammography and women’s health.

“VA encourages all women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and get checked and treated for breast cancer,” said Nicole McCune, Women Veterans Program manager. “We recognize that some Veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19 and encourage women Veterans to reach out to their VA health care provider to get one scheduled.”

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and throughout the year, VAPHS offers high quality women’s health care, including breast care services.

“VA leads the nation’s health care systems in providing mammograms to those who need them,” McCune said. “Every VA medical center has a Women Veterans Program manager to ensure women Veterans have access to appropriate care and treatment.”

VAPHS performs screening mammograms at the University Drive campus and coordinates any other needed breast imaging or procedures through the Office of Community Care. VA Pittsburgh has a multidisciplinary team on staff to provide comprehensive breast cancer care, including medical and radiation oncologists.

Breast care resources available through VA include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment and more. VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for women who are 45 years of age and older, though some women may choose to start screening with yearly mammograms as early as age 40. Women should talk with their VA primary care provider team about what is best for them.

Veterans using VA Pittsburgh for their care do not need a physician’s consult and may schedule routine screening mammograms directly by calling 412-360-3306 or walk in and request one from our Radiology Department at University Drive weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

