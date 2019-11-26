Cardiology

VA Pittsburgh's staff cardiologists lead national efforts at VA to develop new treatment techniques and are experts at minimally invasive cardiac procedures. VAPHS is also home to a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory.

GRECC

The Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (GRECCs) are VA centers of excellence focused on aging and promoting top-quality care for older Veterans. The Pittsburgh GRECC has been serving older Veterans in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and parts of West Virginia since 1999.

