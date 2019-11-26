Programs
Explore VA Pittsburgh's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Cardiology
VA Pittsburgh's staff cardiologists lead national efforts at VA to develop new treatment techniques and are experts at minimally invasive cardiac procedures. VAPHS is also home to a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory.
Learn more about our cardiology program
GRECC
The Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (GRECCs) are VA centers of excellence focused on aging and promoting top-quality care for older Veterans. The Pittsburgh GRECC has been serving older Veterans in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and parts of West Virginia since 1999.