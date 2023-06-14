Skip to Content
Adult Day Health Care Mobile Veteran Program (ADHC-MVP)

This therapeutic day program provides individualized health care services in a group setting as well as providing rest and ongoing support to caregivers. Veterans receive daytime, supervised rehabilitative care and services.

You might be eligible if you:

  • Are enrolled with VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.
  • Live at home with or without assistance.
  • Have a VA primary care provider.
  • Are medically and mentally fit.

    Staffing

    Staff include a medical director, program director, nurses, recreational therapists, a medical clerk and trained volunteers.

    Individualized Treatment Plans

    You and your caregiver will collaborate with an interdisciplinary team that includes the medical director, nurse and recreational therapist to develop your individualized care plan. The team reviews your care plan every 90 days, or sooner if needed.

    Transportation

    You or your caregiver are responsible for arranging transportation. ADHC staff can provide information regarding travel support.

    Cost

    Cost is income based but will never be more than $15 per day, including meals.

    Services

    Activities

    • coffee/social time
    • memory-focused brain exercises
    • trivia, music therapy
    • tai chi
    • exercise
    • art
    • reminiscence therapy
    • pastoral care
    • nutrition counseling
    • social services counseling
    • virtual medical appointments
    • other leisure activities


    Snacks and Meals

    We provide beverages, a nutritious lunch and snacks.
     

    Nursing Staff

    • Screens participants for COVID-19.
    • Takes your blood pressure and temperature.
    • Reminds you to take prescribed medications.
    • Provides basic lifesaving care for medical emergencies.
    • Must be informed when your medical regimen changes.

    Locations

    Hours vary by VSO location.
    Call 412-822-ADHC (2342) for hours of specific locations.

    VFW Mars Post 7505
    331 Mars-Valencia Road
    Mars, PA 16046

    VFW West View Post 2754
    386 Perry Highway
    Pittsburgh, PA 15229 

    VFW New Kensington Post 92
    1601 Wildlife Lodge Road
    Lower Burrell, PA 15068

    VFW Natrona Heights Post 894
    894 Veterans Lane
    Natrona Heights, PA 15065

    American Legion Post 82
    421 Jane Street
    Carnegie, PA 15106

    Eligibility

    To find out if you are eligible to enroll in VA health care:

    • Call 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Apply at www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply 
    • Download VA Form 10-10EZ from the link below. Send the completed 10-10EZ with a copy of your DD214 to VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, Attn: Patient Registration, University Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15240.
    VA Form 10-10EZ (PDF)

