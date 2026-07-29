Adult Day Health Care Mobile Veteran Program (ADHC-MVP)

Staffing

Staff include a medical director, program director, nurses, recreational therapists, a medical clerk and trained volunteers.

Individualized Treatment Plans

You and your caregiver will collaborate with an interdisciplinary team that includes the medical director, nurse and recreational therapist to develop your individualized care plan. The team reviews your care plan every 90 days, or sooner if needed.

Transportation

You or your caregiver are responsible for arranging transportation. ADHC staff can provide information regarding travel support.

Cost

Cost is income based but will never be more than $15 per day, including meals.

Services

Activities

coffee/social time

memory-focused brain exercises

trivia, music therapy

tai chi

exercise

art

reminiscence therapy

pastoral care

nutrition counseling

social services counseling

virtual medical appointments

other leisure activities



Snacks and Meals

We provide beverages, a nutritious lunch and snacks.



Nursing Staff

Screens participants for COVID-19.

Takes your blood pressure and temperature.

Reminds you to take prescribed medications.

Provides basic lifesaving care for medical emergencies.

Must be informed when your medical regimen changes.

Locations

Call 412-822-ADHC (2342) for more information.



VFW Mars Post 7505

331 Mars-Valencia Road

Mars, PA 16046

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VFW New Kensington Post 92

1601 Wildlife Lodge Road

Lower Burrell, PA 15068

Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 82

421 Jane Street

Carnegie, PA 15106

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



American Legion Post 980

7824 Saltsburg Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15239

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.





