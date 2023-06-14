Adult Day Health Care Mobile Veteran Program (ADHC-MVP)
This therapeutic day program provides individualized health care services in a group setting as well as providing rest and ongoing support to caregivers. Veterans receive daytime, supervised rehabilitative care and services.
You might be eligible if you:
- Are enrolled with VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.
- Live at home with or without assistance.
- Have a VA primary care provider.
- Are medically and mentally fit.
Staffing
Staff include a medical director, program director, nurses, recreational therapists, a medical clerk and trained volunteers.
Individualized Treatment Plans
You and your caregiver will collaborate with an interdisciplinary team that includes the medical director, nurse and recreational therapist to develop your individualized care plan. The team reviews your care plan every 90 days, or sooner if needed.
Transportation
You or your caregiver are responsible for arranging transportation. ADHC staff can provide information regarding travel support.
Cost
Cost is income based but will never be more than $15 per day, including meals.
Services
Activities
- coffee/social time
- memory-focused brain exercises
- trivia, music therapy
- tai chi
- exercise
- art
- reminiscence therapy
- pastoral care
- nutrition counseling
- social services counseling
- virtual medical appointments
- other leisure activities
Snacks and Meals
We provide beverages, a nutritious lunch and snacks.
Nursing Staff
- Screens participants for COVID-19.
- Takes your blood pressure and temperature.
- Reminds you to take prescribed medications.
- Provides basic lifesaving care for medical emergencies.
- Must be informed when your medical regimen changes.
Locations
Hours vary by VSO location.
Call 412-822-ADHC (2342) for hours of specific locations.
VFW Mars Post 7505
331 Mars-Valencia Road
Mars, PA 16046
VFW West View Post 2754
386 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
VFW New Kensington Post 92
1601 Wildlife Lodge Road
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
VFW Natrona Heights Post 894
894 Veterans Lane
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
American Legion Post 82
421 Jane Street
Carnegie, PA 15106
To find out if you are eligible to enroll in VA health care:
- Call 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Apply at www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply
- Download VA Form 10-10EZ from the link below. Send the completed 10-10EZ with a copy of your DD214 to VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, Attn: Patient Registration, University Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15240.