Clinical Simulation Center

The Clinical Simulation Center provides staff with a safe and risk-free learning environment to improve clinical skill competency and practice hands-on medical procedures and communication skills. The 4,400-square-foot space includes a virtual reality center and five multifunctional rooms that mimic clinical spaces such as operating, inpatient and procedure rooms.

Experienced faculty use state-of-the-art educational technologies to guide staff in:

  • skills training and assessments
  • team training
  • practice
  • individualized curriculum
  • system integration and process simulations
  • identifying and remediating patient or staff safety hazards

Internships and fellowships

For information on current openings, please see Simulation Center Internships and Fellowships.

