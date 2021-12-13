Clinical Simulation Center
The Clinical Simulation Center provides staff with a safe and risk-free learning environment to improve clinical skill competency and practice hands-on medical procedures and communication skills. The 4,400-square-foot space includes a virtual reality center and five multifunctional rooms that mimic clinical spaces such as operating, inpatient and procedure rooms.
Experienced faculty use state-of-the-art educational technologies to guide staff in:
- skills training and assessments
- team training
- practice
- individualized curriculum
- system integration and process simulations
- identifying and remediating patient or staff safety hazards
Internships and fellowships
For information on current openings, please see Simulation Center Internships and Fellowships.