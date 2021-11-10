Flu shots
Persons eligible for flu vaccine are Veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Flu shots are available:
- At any scheduled appointment.
- At our COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics on our University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except federal holidays.
- At the University Drive Emergency Department evenings, weekends and federal holidays only.
- By appointment only at all community-based outpatient clinics. Call to schedule an appointment at your local clinic.
- Beaver County VA Clinic,
724-709-6005
- Belmont County VA Clinic,
740-695-9321
- Fayette County VA Clinic,
724-439-4990
- Washington County VA Clinic,
724-250-7790
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic,
724-216-0317
From Community Care Providers. Eligible Veterans can receive their seasonal flu shots at Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations.