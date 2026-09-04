Flu shots
Flu vaccines for the 2026-2027 season are available beginning the week of Sept. 21, 2026 through the end of March for eligible Veterans from their primary care provider at any of our eight sites of care, walk-in clinics at the University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses and at most other outpatient clinics.
Free flu shots are available for eligible Veterans enrolled in VA health care
You can get a flu shot:
- At any scheduled appointment.
- At our walk-in clinic, weekdays (except federal holidays) from 8 a.m.– 4 p.m.:
- University Drive in Outpatient Behavioral Health (Bldg. 29, 1st floor hallway near outpatient clinics)
- H.J. Heinz III in the lobby of Ambulatory Care Bldg. 71 between entrances A & B
- At the University Drive Emergency Department evenings, weekends and federal holidays only.
- At all outpatient clinics. Schedules vary. Call your local clinic for details:
Note: The Beaver Co. CBOC is expected to relocate during this flu season. For updates on this and
other important information, please visit our website at www.va.gov/pittsburgh-health-care.
- Eligible Veterans can get a flu shot at Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. To learn more, visit www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp.