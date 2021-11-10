 Skip to Content

Flu shots

Persons eligible for flu vaccine are Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Flu shots are available:

  • At any scheduled appointment.
  • At our COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics on our University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except federal holidays.
  • At the University Drive Emergency Department evenings, weekends and federal holidays only.
  • By appointment only at all community-based outpatient clinics. Call to schedule an appointment at your local clinic.

From Community Care Providers. Eligible Veterans can receive their seasonal flu shots at Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations.

Last updated: