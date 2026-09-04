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Flu shots

Flu vaccines for the 2026-2027 season are available beginning the week of Sept. 21, 2026 through the end of March for eligible Veterans from their primary care provider at any of our eight sites of care, walk-in clinics at the University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses and at most other outpatient clinics.

Free flu shots are available for eligible Veterans enrolled in VA health care  

You can get a flu shot:

Note: The Beaver Co. CBOC is expected to relocate during this flu season. For updates on this and 
other important information, please visit our website at www.va.gov/pittsburgh-health-care.

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