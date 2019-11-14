Explore VA Pittsburgh's nationally recognized research initiatives, with specialty programs in geriatrics, mental health, human engineering, and health equity. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.

Our research programs

VA Pittsburgh is known for the strength of its research initiatives. In fiscal year 2018, we received $30 million for 110 investigators to work on 330 projects. We are accredited by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs and the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care.

Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinic Center (GRECC)

GRECC research focuses on elder care — more specifically, on the obstacles to effectively caring for elderly patients and factors that prevent medical professionals from choosing effective treatments.

Learn more: Geriatric, Education, and Clinic Center (GRECC)

Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (MIRECC)

MIRECC aims to improve the mental and physical health, and quality of life, of Veterans living with mental illness.

Researchers at MIRECC investigate the interrelation between medical, mental health, and substance use disorders. These research centers serve as a resource to all VISN-4 medical centers and to the national network of medical centers.

Learn more: Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Centers (MIRECC)

Human Engineering Research Laboratories (HERL)

HERL researchers hope to improve the mobility and functioning of people living with physical disabilities. They focus on advanced engineering in clinical research and medical rehabilitation.

HERL includes the VA Center of Excellence in Wheelchairs and Associated Rehabilitation Engineering (WaRE).

Learn more: Human engineering Research Laboratories (HERL)

Health Equity Research and Promotion

Researchers working in the Health Equity Research and Promotion program create and support research, education, and policies that reduce disparities related to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and certain illnesses co-morbid with conditions common to Veterans (these conditions include cardiovascular disease, HIV, and alcohol- and substance-use disorders).

Learn more: Center for Health Equity Research and Promotion (CHERP)

Explore our current research