VA Pittsburgh To Open New Outpatient Clinic in Monroeville

On April 16, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded a $92 million build-to-suit lease for a VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) near the Monroeville Mall Macy’s department store on Mall Circle Drive in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

This effort is part of a partnership between GSA and VA to deliver six CBOCs across the nation. VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) will staff and operate this clinic.

This new state-of-the-art facility will improve Veterans’ access to primary and specialty outpatient services and reduce drive times for many Pittsburgh-area Veterans enrolled in VA care. The 20-year lease includes 64,000 square feet and parking and supports VA’s Strategic Capital Investment Planning process.

“I’m very excited with this news -- and the location! It will not only reduce the commute time for thousands of Veterans in our eastern suburbs but relieve parking congestion for both Veterans and staff at our flagship hospital in Oakland,” said Donald Koenig, VAPHS director. “We look forward to a modern and easily accessible clinic where Veterans will continue to receive high-quality integrated health care.”

Summit Smith Development, a division of C.D. Smith Construction, will be the developer for this lease. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2021, with substantial completion in summer 2023. VAPHS anticipates occupancy and opening to the community will follow in early 2024.

Services offered at the new clinic will include integrated primary and mental health care, physical therapy, laboratory, podiatry, optometry, and more.

Not all primary care will be moved out of University Drive in 2023. VAPHS will ensure a planned, smooth transition for all Veterans, working with them to determine the best location for them to receive the high-quality care that they have earned and deserve.

“GSA is proud to work with our VA partners on this project which will benefit Veterans and taxpayers,” said Joanna Rosato, acting regional administrator for GSA Mid-Atlantic Region.

For more information on VAPHS, visit www.va.gov/pittsburgh-health-care/ and GSA at www.gsa.gov.

