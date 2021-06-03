Internships and fellowships
VA Pittsburgh provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Contact a training coordinator
Training coordinators can answer questions.
Training for physicians
Training rotations through the University of Pittsburgh
Students enrolled in programs related to health professions can complete training rotations with us through internship, residency, or fellowship programs in affiliation with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Medical Education Program. We offer rotations in a variety of specialties, including (but not limited to) the following:
- Critical care
- Internal medicine and various subspecialties
- Neurology
- Plastics
- Primary care
- Surgery
- Thoracic
Learn more
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Office of Graduate Medical Education.
Other physician training programs
Advanced Fellowship in Clinical Simulation
Learn from the best through VA's nationally recognized program in Pittsburgh.
Programs not listed here
To find out if your school has an academic affiliation, or to establish a new affiliation with VA Pittsburgh, give us a call.
Phone
412-360-6591
Explore nationwide training programs
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations coordinates training programs that support excellence in health care for Veterans and health professionals.
Trainings for associated health care professionals
As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Pittsburgh. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.
Our training programs
- Audiology and speech pathology
- Clinical pastoral education
- Health care administration
- Health sciences research and development
- Nursing
- Occupational and physical therapy
- Pharmacy
- Podiatry
- Psychology
- Social work
- Addiction treatment
Learn more
To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact our office coordinator.
Andrea Krushinski
412-360-6597
andrea.krushinski@va.gov
Current interns, residents, and fellows
Take the Learners' Perceptions Survey
(NOTE: For clinical trainees only.) After you complete a significant portion of your training, we encourage you to take a survey to rate different aspects of your clinical training experience. The feedback you provide helps us understand what we're doing well (and where we need to improve) so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.
Find forms and required paperwork
Basic forms you need to enroll in or complete your fellowship, internship, or residency program.
Contact our main office
Andrea Krushinski
412-360-6597
andrea.krushinski@va.gov