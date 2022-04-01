Ponce Vet Center

Please call 787-841-3260 to speak with a staff member who will assist you with scheduling an appointment. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, or by telephone. Call for details. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.

We’re located in Suite 118, the corner office of the building. We have ample parking in the front and side of the building. Accessible parking and entrances to the Vet Center for those with mobility issues are available.

We’re located within the facilities of Galeria Med Centro on the Avenida Hostos across from Walgreens. There’s a Ponce Municipal Public transportation stop for (SITRAS) in front of our building. Visit SITRAS for public transportation route maps and schedules You can also call 787-547-2357 for public transportation information. SITRAS public transportation guarantees transportation Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.