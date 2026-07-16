Ponce Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
1046 Hostos Avenue
Suite 118
Ponce, PR 00716
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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Please call 787-841-3260 to speak with a staff member who will assist you with scheduling an appointment.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, or by telephone. Call for details. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
We’re located in Suite 118, the corner office of the building. We have ample parking on the side of the building. Accessible parking and entrances to the Vet Center for those with mobility issues are available.
We’re located within the facilities of Galeria Med Centro on the Avenida Hostos across from Walgreens. There’s a Ponce Municipal Public transportation stop for (SITRAS) in front of our building.
You may call SITRAS at 787-547-2357 for public transportation information.
SITRAS public transportation guarantees transportation Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Veterans speak on Vet Centers
This VA News video offers opportunities to hear from your peers on how Vet Centers have been useful to them, and how we can assist you on your journey toward well-being.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
If you would like to include your significant other in your counseling sessions, be sure to discuss this with your counselor.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer counseling and other support, including:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA) regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
We work closely with VA Caribbean Healthcare System's Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Program, and may coordinate referrals to further support you on your goals to prevent potentially abusive or violent relationships in your life.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling sessions targeted toward your identified goals
- Group counseling offering education on military and Veteran related topics, support, and skills-building to manage periods of distress
Our counselors use evidence-based therapies, such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
We also collaborate with VA Caribbean Health Care System's Behavioral Health Program, as well as community behavioral health services for coordinated care.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Our counselors use trauma-informed care to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors. We can also connect you with VA Caribbean Healthcare System's Military Sexual Trauma care coordinator for further services.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Skills building
- Activity engagement
Evidence-based psychotherapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA Caribbean health care benefits
- Referrals to organizations that provide assistance in filing a military-related disability claim
- Orientation related to education benefits
- Orientation around employment opportunities
- Orientation related to state benefits and services
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Please let our Counselors know about your interest in Whole Health so that we may connect you with these services.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We’re staffed with counselors who can focus on the needs of women Veterans and service members. Our goal is to provide an environment free from harassment that meets the unique needs of women Veterans.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer referrals to VA Caribbean Health Care System New Beginnings Program, as well as other community substance abuse programs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Our team can connect you with the VA's Homeless Heroes Program. The program's national number is 877-424-3838.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, let your counselor know. You can work together to feel safer and more optimistic about your future. You can also reach the Veteran Crisis Line via confidential chat at Veteran Crisis Line by texting 838255. Together we work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you with:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Connecting with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners
- Navigating education and training benefits
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work to establish relationships with community partners. Our Veteran Outreach Program Specialist is available to coordinate meetings, orientation, and events so you may learn more about our services. Please contact 787-841-3260 and request to speak with our outreach specialist.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We can coordinate Telehealth care directly with you, using multiple modalities to include Video Visits and care by telephone. Please let us know your expressed preference so that we may coordinate accordingly.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.