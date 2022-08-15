Beneficiary Travel Self Service System BTSSS
Process your beneficiary travel online via BTSSS
James Gebelhardt
HAS Supervisor
VA Poplar Bluff health care
Phone: 573-772-2306
Email: james.gebelhardt@va.gov
Veterans can get reimbursed for travel expenses faster with the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System.
VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays eligible Veterans back for mileage and other authorized travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments.
The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System is the new, faster way for eligible Veterans to receive reimbursement for their travel expenses.
VA offers two types of travel pay reimbursement: general health care travel and special mode transportation. As a Veteran, you may be eligible for one or both. If you meet the criteria below, you may be eligible if you:
- Have a service-connected rating of 30% or more.
- Are traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition.
- Receive a VA pension, or your income does not exceed the maximum annual VA pension.
- Are traveling for a scheduled compensation or pension exam.
- Have vision impairment, spinal cord injury or disorder, double or multiple amputation, enrollment in VA Rehab Programs.
- Access 24 hours a day, every day
- Fast payments
- Direct deposit
- Track claims at any time
BTSSS is an online, self-reporting system that eliminates delays created by paper forms and the kiosks. An updated profile is required to file a claim online and to process previously submitted kiosk and paper claims. Filing travel claims electronically with BTSSS and using direct deposit result in the fastest payment possible.
Visit access.va.gov and select the Veteran Travel Claim Entry icon to get started. You will then be able to choose to log on using a DS-Logon Level 2 account, with a VA PIV card, with ID.me, or your My HealtheVet credentials.
For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.
No, but it is strongly encouraged. Eligible Veterans and caregivers can also file VA Form 10-3542 to request travel reimbursement.
BTSSS is strongly encouraged because:
- Combining electronic filing with direct deposit is the fastest way to be reimbursed.
- BTSSS provides an easy way to check the status of a travel claim.
- BTSSS is a self-adjudicating system, meaning once your account is set up properly and all your information is verified, self-submitting a claim in BTSSS means within 3-5 days you should be paid, regardless of any paper backlog the Beneficiary Travel Office may be experiencing.
- When a Veteran files a paper claim, the Beneficiary Travel Team must manually load and process that claim in BTSSS for the Veteran. This takes significantly longer to process this way, leading to substantial backlogs, increasing the wait time to be paid for all Veterans filing this way.
- Logging into BTSSS is easy with any of these three methods -- credentials for ID.me, My HealtheVet, or a Level 2 DS-Logon account.
Travel Pay:
- Webpage — VA Travel Pay Reimbursement | Veterans Affairs
- Video — Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction
Log-in Options:
- Webpage — DoD DS Logon Premium Account FAQs - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
- Webpage — ID.me Privacy and security on VA.gov | Veterans Affairs
- Webpage — Upgrading Your My HealtheVet Account - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
BTSSS:
- Video — Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction
- Video — How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login
- Video — How to set up Direct Deposit and access BTSSS
- Video — How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment
- Video — How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility
- Video — How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim
For additional help, you can call the Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center at 1-855-574-7292. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.