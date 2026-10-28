Photo caption: Architectural rendering of Portland Veterans Hospital circa 1920s followed by actual photo circa 1940s/50s.

In January 1926, the Sam Jackson family of Portland and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) deeded 25 acres on Marquam Hill in Portland to the United States Veterans Bureau for a Veteran hospital; the value of the property at that time was about $2,750 per acre. Initial site preparation was started on Feb. 3, 1927, with construction for the original hospital commencing one year later. The first 13 buildings were activated in December 1928 and formally dedicated later in 1929. In 1932, Portland VA Medical Center (PVAMC) Building #16 was built - this is the only remaining original building that is now occupied by Human Resources.

March 1928 construction of Building #1 of the new Veterans Hospital on Marquam Hill in Portland - the beginning of what is now Portland VA Medical Center.

The VA has been serving Veterans in Vancouver since May 1946 when President Truman authorized the transfer of the U.S. Army Barnes General Hospital to the Veterans Administration. The Vancouver Division has grown steadily with extensive services and is the largest VA Portland facility second only to the main Portland medical center.