In addition to our main facility in Portland and our Vancouver Division, we offer services in ten CBOC's and outpatient clinics. These clinics are located in —

Bend CBOC

Community Resource and Referral Center clinic (CRRC) in downtown Portland

Fairview Clinic

Hillsboro CBOC

North Coast CBOC (Camp Rilea)

Newport CBOC

Lincoln City CBOC

Salem CBOC

The Dalles CBOC

West Linn CBOC

VA Portland History

1920’s United States Public Health Service Hospital for Veterans - Portland



In November 1921, a hospital for Veterans was opened in Portland by the United States Public Health Service. On May 1, 1922, it was transferred from the Public Health Service to the United States Veterans Bureau, the preceding organizational name of the Veterans Administration that was later established in 1930. In 1988, President Reagan signed legislation to elevate VA to Cabinet status and, on March 15, 1989, the Veterans Administration became the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Department included three main elements: the Veterans Health Services and Research Administration, which was renamed the Veterans Health Administration; the Veterans Benefits Administration; and the National Cemetery System (Administration). This organization remains the same today. VA Portland is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 20 Northwest Network.



In January 1926, the Sam Jackson family of Portland and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) deeded 25 acres on Marquam Hill in Portland to the United States Veterans Bureau for a Veteran hospital; the value of the property at that time was about $2,750 per acre. Initial site preparation was started on Feb. 3, 1927, with construction for the original hospital commencing one year later. The first 13 buildings were activated in December 1928 and formally dedicated later in 1929. In 1932, Portland VA Medical Center (PVAMC) Building #16 was built - this is the only remaining original building that is now occupied by Human Resources.

March 1928 construction of Building #1 of the new Veterans Hospital on Marquam Hill in Portland - the beginning of what is now Portland VA Medical Center.

The VA has been serving Veterans in Vancouver since May 1946 when President Truman authorized the transfer of the U.S. Army Barnes General Hospital to the Veterans Administration. The Vancouver Division has grown steadily with extensive services and is the largest VAPORHCS facility second only to the main Portland medical center.

The main hospital in Portland ("PVAMC") was completed and dedicated in 1987 and opened to patients in February 1988.

In Oct., 2014, to better reflect the system-wide spectrum of care, "PVAMC" changed its name from "Portland VA Medical Center" to VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS).

Not long before 9-11, VA Portland basically had two sites of care – Portland and Vancouver. Today we host 12 care facilities from Astoria to Newport to Bend and other sites in between directly serving more than 26 counties across the Pacific Northwest.