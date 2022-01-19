Caregiver-specific event on Advance Care Planning
Attention Caregivers! Come learn about Advance Care planning for you and your loved one.
National Healthcare Decisions Day.
Caregiver-specific virtual event on Advance Care Planning (ACP)
April 14, 2022, 10 –11 a.m.
Identify and communicate values / preferences regarding future health care for when you or your loved one cannot make medical decisions for oneself.
· Free
· 60 minutes
· One-time virtual workshop
· Open to VA Caregivers and a guest of your choice
· Share, listen and learn about ACP with fellow caregivers
· To register, call: Nani Lidstone @ (971) 207-8547
Learn more about Advance Care Planning .
Learn more about VA Portland Caregiver Program.