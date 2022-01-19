 Skip to Content

Caregiver-specific event on Advance Care Planning

Healthcare Decisions Day; Caregiver-specific event on Advance Care Planning . VA Caregiver Support logo

Attention Caregivers! Come learn about Advance Care planning for you and your loved one.

When
Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PST
Cost
Free

Registration

· To register, call: Nani Lidstone 971-207-8547

 

National Healthcare Decisions Day.

 

Caregiver-specific virtual event on Advance Care Planning (ACP)

April 14, 2022, 10 –11 a.m.

Identify and communicate values / preferences regarding future health care for when you or your loved one cannot make medical decisions for oneself.

· Free

· 60 minutes

· One-time virtual workshop

· Open to VA Caregivers and a guest of your choice

· Share, listen and learn about ACP with fellow caregivers

· To register, call: Nani Lidstone @ (971) 207-8547

Learn more about Advance Care Planning .

Learn more about VA Portland Caregiver Program.

 

See all events
Last updated: