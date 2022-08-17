Advance Directive Fair - Bend VA Clinic

Come learn more at the Bend VA clinic. Sharing health care decisions in an advance directive can reduce stress on your loved ones during an unexpected health crisis.

Veterans, caregivers, community partners and anyone interested in learning more about Advance Directives, stop by and get more information.

Hosted by VA Portland Health Care System.

Questions?

Contact Katie Balske, LCSW at (971) 352-0844 or Katharine.Balske@va.gov

