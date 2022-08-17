 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Advance Directive Fair - Bend VA Clinic

Advance Directive Fair at Bend VA Clinic with decorative logo saying you can do it.

Come learn more at the Bend VA clinic. Sharing health care decisions in an advance directive can reduce stress on your loved ones during an unexpected health crisis.

When:

Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Robert D. Maxwell Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

Cost:

Free

Veterans, caregivers, community partners and anyone interested in learning more about Advance Directives, stop by and get more information.

Sharing health care decisions in an advance directive can reduce stress on your loved ones during an unexpected health crisis.

Hosted by VA Portland Health Care System.

Questions?

Contact Katie Balske, LCSW at (971) 352-0844 or Katharine.Balske@va.gov

Learn more.

 

See more events

Last updated: